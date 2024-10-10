Design Engineering Manager
Are you passionate about design engineering and ready to lead a talented team? Do you thrive in a global environment where the customer and quality are in focus? If so, keep reading.
The position
As the Design Engineering Manager, a newly created role, you will be at the forefront of innovation and teamwork. Our daily operations are driven by curiosity, collaboration, and global connections with colleagues and customers. Your team is a part of Technical & Commercial Support, Infrastructure & Industry, focusing on designing custom solutions, pricing, and securing necessary tests and certifications. With a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction, the design team transforms customer challenges into customized solutions when our standard offerings cannot meet their needs. In this role, you will have a direct impact on the future growth of both the design team and Technical & Commercial Support. Besides managing the team, you will participate in design engineering tasks.
As Design Engineering Manager, you will:
• Lead a team of six experienced design engineers
• Collaborate across the organization and with colleagues in various departments
• Oversee the performance and development of the design engineering team
• Prepare the team's budget
• Report to the Technical & Commercial Support Manager
• Assist in setting goals and objectives for the Technical & Commercial Support
Qualifications
• Experience as a manager
• Some years of experience in design and mechanical engineering
• University degree in engineering or equal
• Experience in CAD and product data representation
• Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish
• Experience from working in projects in an international environment
You are self-motivated, analytical, and responsible, and you have excellent communication skills. Adaptable and well-organized, you efficiently prioritize and execute tasks in a dynamic environment. As a person, you enjoy looking into the next steps as well as having focus on getting things delivered within set deadlines. You enjoy developing your team as well as taking on design tasks on your own. Additionally, you effectively translate customer needs into proposals with a business mind.
The position is based at our headquarters in Karlskrona. Business travel, both national and international, is part of the role.
Trust, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you.
Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
