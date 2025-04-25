Design Engineer within mechatronics - Huskvarna
Vipas AB / Formgivarjobb / Jönköping Visa alla formgivarjobb i Jönköping
2025-04-25
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Jönköping
, Linköping
, Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Finspång
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Design Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our next star
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are now looking for a skilled Design Engineer within mechatronics with a strong focus on project deliveries as well as cross-functional team and supplier interaction.You are going to work in a highly motivated team at Huskvarna, Sweden location. Power Systems is responsible for the development of the powertrain in both Battery and Petrol products. We develop next generation handheld products for forest industry and urban environments. You will have a key role in the development of our future products and electric motors.To thrive in this role, you are initiative, curious, driven and have a great interest in technical details. You should enjoy working alone as well as in a team. You have high ability to communicate and can easily make decisions.
Key Responsibilities:
Design electric motor components.
2D and 3D modeling (Catia & SmarTeam).
New development as well as improvements on existing products.
Support "Squad" and Team deliveries, internal and external relations.
Requirements:
Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
3+ years of experience (academic or professional) in Mechanical Design.
Experience with Design tools such as Catia, Office, Matlab.
Experience with Smarteam is meritorious.
Ability to work together with design engineers and solve technical issues.
Strong communication and presentation skills - both verbal and written.
Fluent in English.
Good to have:
Experience in testing of electric motors.
Use of development of motor controller.
Calibration and practice of motor management systems.
Knowledge in the design of light metal, machining and molding tools.
Understanding of electric motor manufacturing methods and processes.
Development of high-volume products.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at shivangi@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shivangi shivangi@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9305355