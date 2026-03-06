Design engineer/Component Responsible

Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2026-03-06


Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Lilla Edet, Borås eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a Design Engineer / Component Responsible for a company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 21-month limited contract to begin with.

Assignment description

Design Engineer/Component responsible within our part responsibilities which is:

Catalysts and downpipe

Heatshield - mainly multilayers

Brackets

Cold End

Design work in Catia as well as keeping our admin systems up to date.

Take lead for simulations needed

Take lead in technical discussions with suppliers.

Be responsible that documentation is correct and systems are updated witrh the lates design.

Report out in GTM (Group Technical Meetings)

Handle parts in TC as our documentation system.

Follow up testing and physical builds

Keep GDL/SA3 updated

Report in a number of meetings when necessary.

Skill requirements

Mechanical engineering or equivalent.

Design experience engine/powertrain in general.

Design experience Catalyst and Downpipe/Heat shields/Brackets (sheet metal/casted)

Understand simulation results (LCF/HCF/CFD)

Powertrain experience - EAS (engine plant) and c-parts (vehicle plant).

Understanding of Global Product Development System and belonging processes.

Fluent in Swedish and English (written and spoken)

Documented experience in Catia V5 and TCe

Personal qualities

Positive attitude

Communicative

Team-player

Well organized with a structured approach

This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start ASAP, 21-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7346371-1879588".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta)
411 06  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9783031

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: