We are looking for a Design Engineer / Component Responsible for a company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 21-month limited contract to begin with.
Assignment description
Design Engineer/Component responsible within our part responsibilities which is:
Catalysts and downpipe
Heatshield - mainly multilayers
Brackets
Cold End
Design work in Catia as well as keeping our admin systems up to date.
Take lead for simulations needed
Take lead in technical discussions with suppliers.
Be responsible that documentation is correct and systems are updated witrh the lates design.
Report out in GTM (Group Technical Meetings)
Handle parts in TC as our documentation system.
Follow up testing and physical builds
Keep GDL/SA3 updated
Report in a number of meetings when necessary.
Skill requirements
Mechanical engineering or equivalent.
Design experience engine/powertrain in general.
Design experience Catalyst and Downpipe/Heat shields/Brackets (sheet metal/casted)
Understand simulation results (LCF/HCF/CFD)
Powertrain experience - EAS (engine plant) and c-parts (vehicle plant).
Understanding of Global Product Development System and belonging processes.
Fluent in Swedish and English (written and spoken)
Documented experience in Catia V5 and TCe
Personal qualities
Positive attitude
Communicative
Team-player
Well organized with a structured approach
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start ASAP, 21-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
