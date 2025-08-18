Design Engineer
We are looking for a skilled Design Engineer to work with Transmission Systems, focusing on design, assembly drawings, and technical documentation. This role offers a varied and dynamic scope, where you will be expected to:
Solve complex engineering challenges through innovative thinking and practical solutions.
Develop and refine concepts to ensure optimal performance and manufacturability.
Update and improve existing drawings and documentation in line with design changes and quality standards.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, contributing both technical expertise and creativity to deliver robust, well-documented solutions. The position requires a hands-on mindset, flexibility, and the ability to adapt to changing project needs.
Education
Master of Science
Languages
Swedish
English
Qualifications & Merits
Proven mastery of CATIA V5 and ENOVIA, enabling efficient, high-quality design work.
Strong familiarity with R&D processes and tools, such as Development Processes, Deviation Management system, and Engineering Change Management.
