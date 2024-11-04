Design engineer
2024-11-04
Transformers Components in Ludvika is now hiring and we are looking for a Design Engineer to join our team!
"Are you a driven team-player that wants to work with the best team in the world? At Transformer Components in Ludvika, we develop, sell and produce bushings and tap-changers that are key components in the transition to green energy. If you want to be part of an experience team, then apply for the role as Order Design Engineer for Tap-changers." - Tomas Langörgen, Order Design Manager
Please consider applying even if you do not have all the core competences listed below; we would like to hear from you in order to assess how your experiences and expertise can fit into our team. Come as you are and be ready to learn. Bring your passion, your energy, and join a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
Your responsibilities
Responsible for adapting our tap changers and motor-drives according to the customer's specifications.
Fulfill our promises to the customer from "order in" to "delivered product and satisfied customer".
Cooperation within the company: supply chain management, production, marketing & sales etc.
Maintain good cooperation with external partners and suppliers
Support marketing and sales with interpretation of customers specifications.
Living Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
We are looking for individuals with a BSc or MSc in mechanical engineering or a related field. Whether you are an experienced professional or a recent graduate, we welcome all kinds of people.
You are proactive and adaptable, with a positive attitude and strong ambition.
Experience with transformers or transformer components is beneficial, it's also considered meriting if you have experience in production, orders, or sales.
Familiarity with CAD tools such as Creo and/or elMaster is also desirable.
As a person you have great teamwork capabilities, and you see challenges as an opportunity and take on new tasks with a positive spirit
Excellent communication skills are required, with fluency in both written and spoken English. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are eager to learn more about you and the unique contributions you can bring to our team. Please note that our selection process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the advertisement expires. If you're interested, don't wait - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Tomas Langörgen, tomas.langorgen@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
