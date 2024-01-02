Design Engineer
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
For our client in Gothenburg we are looking for a Design Engineer within Wiring Harness.
Assignment Description
As a Wiring Harness Designer, you will be responsible for creating intricate and reliable wiring harness systems that form the backbone of our products. You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, and product designers, to ensure seamless integration of wiring harnesses into our devices. Your creativity and expertise will be crucial in solving complex design challenges while adhering to industry standards and safety regulations.
Key responsibilities:
• Design and develop wiring harness systems for powertrain solution in hybrid powertrains and fully electrics; both low voltage and high voltage.
• Collaborate with engineering teams to understand system requirements and constraints.
• Create detailed wiring harness schematics, diagrams, and layouts using industry-standard design tools.
• Select appropriate components and materials to ensure optimal performance and durability.
• Conduct thorough testing and validation of wiring harness designs to ensure reliability and functionality.
• Provide technical support and guidance to manufacturing teams during assembly and production phases.
• Participate in design reviews and contribute innovative ideas to enhance product performance and user experience.
Requirements
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field (Master's preferred).
Proven experience in designing wiring harness systems for powertrain systems or equivalent.
Proficiency in using industry-standard design software (e.g., AutoCAD Electrical, CATIA Electrical, Mentor Graphics).
In-depth knowledge of industry standards, regulations, and best practices related to wiring harness design.
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Excellent communication skills to effectively convey complex ideas to cross-functional teams.
This is a full-time consultancy position in Gothenburg. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Göteborg Jobbnummer
8363568