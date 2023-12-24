Design Engineer
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp
2023-12-24
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to join an extraordinary team developing world-leading products that make it easy to bring along the things you care for - easily, securely and in style - when living an active life? We are looking for dedicated and passionate Design Engineers to our growing team in Hillerstorp.
In your role as Design Engineer you will design and develop state of the art Thule products together with project teams consisting of Project Managers, Simulations Engineers, Test Engineers, Prototype technicians and other Design Engineers. Together with the project team you will strive to develop new product and components with high quality within targeted cost and time plans to meet market requirements of our consumers. You will follow the complete product development cycle, from idea generation to industrialization. Throughout the development cycle it is important to keep mechanical performance, manufacturing methods, cost, appearance and compliance in mind.
Your main tasks will be based upon mechanical engineering using theoretical knowledges supported with computer aided tools like CAD, simulation and moldflow analysis. Your tasks will consist of both CAD-work and drawing/specification creation, as well as hands on concept generation, order and evaluate prototypes, analyze test results and validate strength of designs through simulation and test. In your role it is important that you understand the outcome from analysis and test and incorporate changes into the design.
Your profile
You have an academic degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent documented experience. It is an advantage if you have some years of relevant work experience, preferably within the field of consumer products for high volume production together with a proven and keen interest to develop great long-lasting products.
To succeed in your new role we believe you have good knowledge in 3D-CAD (preferable Solidworks), PLM-system competence and documented technical knowledge. To enjoy your new organization you need a pro-active and entrepreneurial personality who thrives in a high speed and team oriented environment. We trust you have a structured and professional approach with flexibility in mind and consistent in delivery together with a strong problem-solving ability.
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
About our Global Product Development Department
Globally we are over 250 engineers out of the majority is working in our Global Product Development Center in Hillerstorp (Sweden). Our cross functional team consists of highly skilled and motivated members with a well-balanced variety of experiences. We are a truly global company with an international and multi-cultural team. English is the language we use in our daily communication.
We see a great future with continued passion for product development that is so vital for our growth as a company. We set great value in our working environment and offer great premises designed for product development. In our Global R&D center in Hillerstorp we have expanded with new offices, landscapes, team rooms and creative areas, but also great prototype areas including cut & sew and electronics lab.
Application
Please apply through our website www.thulegroup.com/open-positions
with CV and personal letter. Do not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process and the position might be filled before the last application deadline, which is January 21st.
We look forward to hear from you!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2022, sales amounted to SEK 10.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
