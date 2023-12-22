Design Engineer
FlexLink AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos FlexLink AB i Göteborg
About FlexLink
FlexLink, headquarterd in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an industry leader in automated production and material flow solutions, providing customers with state-of-the-art solutions that deliver production efficiency and enable sustainable manufacturing.
FlexLink serves a broad customer base in different industries: food, beverage, tissue & hygiene, personal care, pharma & healthcare, automotive and electronics.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy.
Coesia has operating units in 36 countries, a turnover of 2,015 million euros in 2022 and over 8,000 employees.
About the role
Do you want to join a growing company focusing on innovation and product development? FlexLink is growing and we are increasing our Research & Development teams. We are looking to recruit 4 Design Engineers to join the Mechanical Engineering team in Gothenburg! As a Mechanical Design Engineer within R&D at FlexLink, your responsibility is to develop and maintain products and modules within our product range. You will be doing pre-studies, concept design, and detail design. For example 3D- print your design and test it in the workshop.
Main activities and responsibilities
Participate in new product development projects
Participate in pre-studies connected to product development
Improve the features and performance of current and future design
Participate in continuous improvements within the Engineering team
Developing technical documents (CAD, drawings, tech data sheet, mechanical calculation...)
What you need to be successful
We believe that you have 3-5 years of work experience in mechanical design engineering. You are also:
Hold a BSc, MSc or similar experience within engineering (mechanical, mechatronics, etc.)
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Have demonstrated experience in 3D CAD and PDM (SolidWorks is preferred)
Experience in simulation methods is considered a plus
Have fluency in English, both spoken and written
You need to have a genuine interest in technology and manufacturing. We believe that you are a good collaborator and have good communication skills. We also expect you to be creative, proactive and self-propelled!
Our Offer
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance 4000kr/year
Parental pay
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Hybridworking
Parking onsite and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Join the team!
This is a permanent position, full time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Matilda Nilsson at matilda.nilsson@flexlink.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
Coesia is an equal opportunity employer and embraces diversity and inclusion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flexlink AB
(org.nr 556240-8293)
Byfogdegatan 11 (visa karta
)
415 50 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8352373