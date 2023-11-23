Design Engineer - Wiring Harness
2023-11-23
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
For our client, we are looking for a Design Engineer within wiring harness.
94130 EDS are responsible for several different harnesses, low, mid and high voltage. Volvo Cars is looking for design engineers who wants to join the teams and has experience from harness design. The design engineers are responsible for their wire harness designs from concept phase to the final product (build to print).
They work closely with the suppliers, internal stakeholders such as manufacturing engineers, Mechanical integration, Electrical design, attributes and also interna teams in the department. They are also responsible for the change management work.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Masters or Bacherlors degree in Electrical Engineering
• Very good knowledge end experience in Teamcenter
• Very good knowledge end experience in Catia V5
• Electrical background
• 6+ years of relevant of experience
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - 31 dec 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Göteborg or Torslanda
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 4
Application process
