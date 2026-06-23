Design Engineer - Interior/Exterior/BIW
Bertrandt Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-23
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Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Bertrandt is expanding its engineering organization in Sweden and is looking for Design Engineers within Interior, Exterior, and Body-in-White development to support exciting automotive projects.
Your Responsibilities
• Design and develop automotive components and systems within Interior, Exterior, or BIW.
• Create and maintain CAD models and technical documentation.
• Participate in concept development, packaging studies, and design reviews.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful product development.
• Support prototype builds, testing activities, and industrialization phases.
• Solve technical issues and contribute to continuous product improvements.
• Ensure designs meet quality, cost, weight, and timing requirements.
Your Profile
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or equivalent.
• Experience in automotive product development.
• Experience within one or more of the following areas:
• Interior components and systems
• Exterior components and systems
• Body-in-White structures and assemblies
• Good knowledge of CATIA V5.
• Experience with Teamcenter or similar PLM systems.
• Understanding of automotive development processes.
• Ability to work independently as well as in cross-functional teams.
• Fluent in English.
Meritorious
• Experience from automotive OEMs.
• Knowledge of VPDS.
• Previous experience in supplier or consultant environments.
What We Offer
• Challenging assignments within advanced automotive development.
• Opportunity to work on future mobility solutions.
• International and collaborative work environment.
• Long-term career development within Bertrandt.
Join Bertrandt and help shape the future of mobility. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bertrandt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559526-7021), http://www.bertrandt.com
Theres Svenssons Gata 13 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9974651