Design Director
Star Stable Entertainment AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2024-10-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Star Stable Entertainment AB i Stockholm
As design Director your role is to to set the game design vision for Star Stable Online and continuously work to improve and keep the design of the game up to a standard. You work with SSO Direction to contribute to the vision and the goals for the game.
You do so by working closely with the game direction team to set a common direction for Star Stable online. You are responsible for driving design work in the studio from a higher level and supporting the people within your area of responsibility, ensuring that they are able to contribute to the best of their ability.
This includes delegating work, coaching, mentoring, planning with your PO and other stakeholders, and acting as a point of contact for design projects.
Responsibilities
Contribute to the vision and goal setting and make sure it is sharad, understood and delivered by the people in your area of responsibility.
Support the team to conceptualise, prototype, test and implement gameplay systems/features.
Plan, break down and estimate your work. Keep your PO, team members and stakeholders informed.
Test, update and maintain features and systems in the game.
Drive collaboration with other disciplines to ensure alignment and cohesion for the overall game experience.
Contribute to improvements in our design pipelines and strategy.
Coach and mentor people within your craft/team.
Be the point of contact for your domain.
Drive documentation of guidelines, workflows and best practices.
Proactively give and ask for feedback from your peers, leads, directors, and other stakeholders. Contribute a culture of constructive feedback.
Stay up to date with relevant game information such as KPIs, player surveys, new releases and updates.
Recruitment, onboarding, off-boarding and headcount planning for craft area
Lead and coach individuals towards target through 1-2-1 meetings. Competence lead for the craft area
Experience
Significant experience working with game design for live games.
Ability to lead and organise a team, structure tasks, and drive long term goals.
Skilled in coaching and mentoring people toward their goals.
Expertise in commercial and proprietary game engines and tools.
Solid understanding of game loops, systems and their impact on the player experience
Ability to use data to qualitatively inform design decisions
Strong understanding of player behaviours and how to design for different types of users.
Excellent verbal and written english communication skills
Knows how to effectively document and convey ideas, complex concepts and design visions.
Strong collaborative mindset and knows how to work well in an agile team environment.
What's in it for you?
A pretty sweet mission. We want to build quality games for girls and we take that vision very seriously. We strive to hit that mark every single day.
We may be a big group, but we're a tight-knit team! A diverse team of friendly, fun, and supportive co-workers from 20 different countries!
We're more than 50% of females! #YES to #WomenInTech!
Flexible working opportunities.
We're known to throw good parties from time to time.
30 Vacation Days.
ITP1 Insurance plan.
Parental pay top up to 90%
5,000 SEK per year Health allowance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08
E-post: carolina.drott@starstable.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Star Stable Entertainment AB
(org.nr 556819-8401) Jobbnummer
8960075