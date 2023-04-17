Deputy Head of Program Office Fighter and Sensor Core
Do you imagine a career that constantly stretches your capabilities and offer you an opportunity to work with the technologies of the future? We offer an exciting opportunity to join a global company with a mission to keep people and society safe - which means a job that really matters!
We are looking for a Deputy Head of our Program Office Fighter & Sensor Core at Saab. Our mission is to secure future technical leadership and latest technology for Saab sensor product portfolio.
We work in a variety of products from fighter aircraft radars and missile electronics to the most recent digital radar technology aimed for the most advanced of Saabs sensor systems - both airborne and surface based.
Due to our expanding business we need to expand with a Deputy Head of our Program Office.
Your role
In the Program office Fighter & Sensor Core, we manage the ongoing development programs and projects within our common development program for future sensors. We also manage all the contracts within our fighter radar and missile area, covering all product phases from development to production and aftermarket services.
Our customers span from Saab internal, inside and outside of Sweden, to companies and governments spread over the world.
As the Deputy Head of Program Office, you are supervising all our ongoing programs and projects jointly with the Head of Program Office. This means ensuring control of cost, time and quality, and ensuring that our Way of Working within program management is used and further developed. This also includes supporting our Program Managers in their roles. The program office is also responsible for costing of our offers of new development to customers.
You will work in with a highly skilled group of people within one or several of the following fields:
*
Digital high performance antenna technology for airborne and surface sensors
*
High performance and information assured signal and data processing platforms
*
Application software architecture for Saabs future sensor portfolio
*
Fighter radar system development for our Saab Gripen aircraft
*
Missile electronics development in a European collaboration context
*
Advanced system studies and conceptual work for future technologies
Your profile
We believe that you:
*
have a technical and/or financial education
*
Several years of experience from management positions, typically project and/or line management in advanced product development
*
have an interest in technology and an ability to motivate, engage and challenge yourself and others in your team
*
have the Drive, Expertise and Trust that we value so high at Saab
We also value:
*
skills in communication and the ability to create and maintain a broad contact network and close cooperation with other Saab organizations
*
ability to create a collaborative work environment with transparency, respect and trust among your team. You support Surveillance overall culture program "Together as One"
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Business Area Surveillance provides efficient solutions for safety and security, for surveillance and decision support and for threat detection and protection. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, combat systems and command and control solutions. Read more about Saab here
Business Unit Radar Solutions is a business unit within Surveillance and has around 2000 employees globally in Sweden, USA, Abu Dhabi and UK. Radar Solutions provides airborne, ground-based and naval radar solutions. The business unit has a strong presence in the global defense and security markets, a close relationship with customers and rewarding international collaborations.
Product Unit Fighter & Sensor Core, Saab Business Area Surveillance focus on innovation and system sales for product areas Fighter Radar, Missile Electronics and Sensor Core Platforms with responsibility for all phases of customer interaction from product definition all the way to delivery and maintenance. We use advanced system studies to bring new technology, functionality and performance as well as new concept identification and demonstrator validation into our product roadmap, pursuing also new areas like Artificial Intelligence, Operational Analysis, Advanced Signal Processing and Novel Radar Functionality.
