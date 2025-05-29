Deployment Specialist (1-year Temporary Position)
AB Tetra Pak / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-05-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you have experience of or interest in securing supply chain readiness for new spare parts and solutions to secure the best customer experience?
We are now looking for a new team member to join us in Services Supply Network (SSN) within Tetra Pak Services, the central organization that manages our spare parts and consumables for our global customers.
Within SSN we have the task to secure the best customer experience by optimizing and securing availability of spare parts, consumables and upgrades in our global network of distribution centres.
The Deployment Specialist team has a central role in ensuring supply chain readiness and is responsible for deploying new kit's and spare parts for product development and Product Life Cycle (PLC) solutions, to our customers around the world. Securing supply chain readiness includes both ramp-ups and ramp-downs of the new/old kit's and spare parts in our stocks globally. The role requires both great analytical as well as good networking skills. You will be working in Scrum Teams and collaborate with several internal colleagues including Development organisation, Supplier Management and Global Planning.
In this role we can offer you challenging objectives in a dynamic organization. Position is based in Lund, Sweden, and you will report to Manager Planning & Stock Optimization.
This is a one-year long, temporary position. Travels are limited.
What you will do
As our Deployment Specialist, you will:
Drive and secure a cost-effective and timely ramp-up of spare parts and kits in SSN Global Network to support deployment plans for new equipment and solutions.
Act as SSN Subject Matter Expert for new deployments of kits and spare parts in collaboration with stakeholders including D&T, Issue Resolution, Maintenance Units, etc.
Drive and secure planning system parameters are set according to stocking policy for new spare part/kit releases.
Follow up released solutions and adjust stocking parameters for kits and spare parts to secure availability when needed.
Highlight opportunities for savings and mitigate risks connected to ramp-up and ramp-down of kits and spare parts.
Drive and participate in continuous improvement and automation activities within spare part and kit deployment to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
Identify and implement improvements in deployment processes, tools, and systems to enhance operational performance and scalability.
Contribute to the development and optimization of digital tools and dashboards (e.g., Power BI, SAP) to support data-driven decision-making and transparency.
We believe you have
You are, at heart, an analytical person able to navigate and steer deployment in a global setting. You have a positive can-do attitude and an organized way of working. You possess excellent analytical, collaboration and communication skills. You drive your own activities and collaborate successfully with others to reach common targets. You adapt easily to changes in a challenging environment and seek opportunities to simplify, develop yourself and your work.
We believe you have:
Master's or Bachelor's degree within Engineering or Business Administration or equivalent.
Preferably 2-4 years of experience working within Supply Chain Planning and Product Life Cycle.
Strong analytical skills including experience with Power BI, Excel.
Experience with Engineering and/or Supply Chain Planning is a benefit.
Good command of SAP ECC/SPP.
Good understanding of Tetra Pak design-related processes is a plus.
Experience from working in Scrum projects and project management is a plus.
A passion for process improvement, automation, and digital tools.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/
by submitting your CV and motivational letter.
This job posting expires on 2025-06-12.
To know more about your application contact Rita Nécsei at +36 23 88 5380
Questions about the job contact Henrik Lönn, Manager Planning & Inventory Optimisation at +46 46 36 4721
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9365840