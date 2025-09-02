Dental Assistant
Important: This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
Aqua Dental is a leading dental organization in Sweden, operating 40 clinics with around 850 dedicated employees. We provide our patients with a comprehensive spectrum of treatments - from advanced specialist care and sedation to highly aesthetic treatments such as veneers and Invisalign. Our mission is to revolutionize the dental industry and make high-quality dental care accessible to a broader public. Everything we do is guided by our three core values: Passion, Quality, and Accessibility. These values are deeply rooted in our daily work - from the way we welcome our patients, to the treatments we deliver, and the way we continuously develop our clinics and professionals. At Aqua Dental, we believe that a visit to the dentist should be a positive experience. By combining cutting-edge dentistry with a modern and patient-centered approach, we strive to challenge old perceptions of dental care and set a new standard for the industry.
Location: Enköping;
Position Title: Dental Assistant;;
Responsibilities:
• welcome and prepare patients for treatment;
• provide chairside assistance to dentists and hygienists during examinations and procedures;
• prepare and organize treatment rooms, instruments, and materials;
• mix dental materials, assist with impressions, and temporary restorations;
• take dental X-rays (if certified) and ensure proper radiation safety protocols;
• clean, sterilize, and maintain dental instruments and equipment;
• follow strict hygiene and infection-control routines;
• schedule appointments and manage patient records;
• handle billing, payments, and insurance documentation;
• manage dental supplies and inventory;
• collaborate with the dental team to ensure smooth clinic operations.
Requirements:
• formal education/certification as a dental assistant (tandsköterska) in Sweden, or equivalent foreign dental degree (dentist, hygienist);
• clinical chairside skills and knowledge of dental instruments and materials;
• competence in infection control, sterilization, and hygiene routines;
• experience with dental radiography and valid radiation safety certification (if applicable);
• experience in dental record management and documentation;
• administrative competence: appointment scheduling, billing, patient communication;
• digital competence in dental software and imaging systems;
• upper-intermediate Swedish (spoken and written) and Intermediate English (spoken and written).
Your Profile:
• patient-centered mindset with empathy, clear communication, and ability to build trust;
• team-oriented, supportive, and collaborative in fast-paced clinical settings;
• professional and reliable, with strong responsibility for patient safety and quality;
• adaptable and solution-oriented, able to handle emergencies and unexpected situations;
• organized, multitasking, and detail-oriented;
• positive attitude with willingness to learn and develop in line with Aqua Dental's vision.
What the Employer Offers:
• full-time (100%) permanent employment (tillsvidareanställning) with probation for 6 months;
• shift work;
• wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);
• staff discounts;
• work clothes/uniform provided;
• health insurance (sjukförsäkring);
