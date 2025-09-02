Dental Assistant

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Sjukhusteknikerjobb / Enköping
2025-09-02


Important: This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Aqua Dental is a leading dental organization in Sweden, operating 40 clinics with around 850 dedicated employees. We provide our patients with a comprehensive spectrum of treatments - from advanced specialist care and sedation to highly aesthetic treatments such as veneers and Invisalign. Our mission is to revolutionize the dental industry and make high-quality dental care accessible to a broader public. Everything we do is guided by our three core values: Passion, Quality, and Accessibility. These values are deeply rooted in our daily work - from the way we welcome our patients, to the treatments we deliver, and the way we continuously develop our clinics and professionals. At Aqua Dental, we believe that a visit to the dentist should be a positive experience. By combining cutting-edge dentistry with a modern and patient-centered approach, we strive to challenge old perceptions of dental care and set a new standard for the industry.

Location: Enköping;

Position Title: Dental Assistant;;

Responsibilities:

• welcome and prepare patients for treatment;

• provide chairside assistance to dentists and hygienists during examinations and procedures;

• prepare and organize treatment rooms, instruments, and materials;

• mix dental materials, assist with impressions, and temporary restorations;

• take dental X-rays (if certified) and ensure proper radiation safety protocols;

• clean, sterilize, and maintain dental instruments and equipment;

• follow strict hygiene and infection-control routines;

• schedule appointments and manage patient records;

• handle billing, payments, and insurance documentation;

• manage dental supplies and inventory;

• collaborate with the dental team to ensure smooth clinic operations.

Requirements:

• formal education/certification as a dental assistant (tandsköterska) in Sweden, or equivalent foreign dental degree (dentist, hygienist);

• clinical chairside skills and knowledge of dental instruments and materials;

• competence in infection control, sterilization, and hygiene routines;

• experience with dental radiography and valid radiation safety certification (if applicable);

• experience in dental record management and documentation;

• administrative competence: appointment scheduling, billing, patient communication;

• digital competence in dental software and imaging systems;

• upper-intermediate Swedish (spoken and written) and Intermediate English (spoken and written).

Your Profile:

• patient-centered mindset with empathy, clear communication, and ability to build trust;

• team-oriented, supportive, and collaborative in fast-paced clinical settings;

• professional and reliable, with strong responsibility for patient safety and quality;

• adaptable and solution-oriented, able to handle emergencies and unexpected situations;

• organized, multitasking, and detail-oriented;

• positive attitude with willingness to learn and develop in line with Aqua Dental's vision.

What the Employer Offers:

• full-time (100%) permanent employment (tillsvidareanställning) with probation for 6 months;

• shift work;

• wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);

• staff discounts;

• work clothes/uniform provided;

• health insurance (sjukförsäkring);

• yearly bonuses.

Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9487018

