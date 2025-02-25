Demo Project Manager and Test Engineer
2025-02-25
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced professional to plan, manage, and conduct compelling demonstrations and field tests of new concepts and future product candidates. In this role, you will analyze military operational needs and identify how our concepts and solutions can effectively address them. You will be responsible for developing and delivering clear and concise presentations and reports to both internal and external stakeholders. Additionally, you will lead and facilitate workshops with stakeholders and customers to gather requirements and explore potential solutions. Strong project management skills are essential, as you will oversee budgets and timelines to ensure efficient execution. A key aspect of the role is ensuring adherence to safety regulations and best practices, particularly for unmanned operations. You will also be responsible for reporting project status, challenges, and successes to stakeholders, ensuring transparency and alignment throughout the process.
Your profile
We are seeking a highly motivated driver to join our team. In this role, you will lead the development and demonstration of future product concepts, working in agile teams, both internally and with international partners. This position will combine elements of practical problem solving in the field, project management and strategic thinking.
This is not a fixed and already set position, you will be a part of developing the ways of working as well as your own role.
Qualifications:
* Proven experience with testing different military materiel systems.
* Hands-on experience piloting and handling drones.
* Strong understanding of military operations and the challenges faced by armed forces.
* Good at communicating and ability to build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
* You speak and write English and Swedish fluently.
You have the ability to quickly switch perspectives between questions of purpose and technical details. You are comfortable not knowing the answer. You are curious, down-to-earth, structured, engaged, committed to what you do and you are a true team player. You can both lead projects and be part of someone else's project.
You connect and network easily in different environments and are comfortable presenting and representing BA Dynamics both internally within Saab and externally with customers and partners.
You have an ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and prioritize effectively.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
