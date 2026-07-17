Demand Planning Manager Global Aftermarket
Husqvarna AB / Administratörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla administratörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-07-17
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
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We're one of the world's oldest start-ups — and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future — and we want you to be part of it.
As Demand Planning Manager, you will ensure that parts and accessories are available to support our products throughout their lifecycle. This is a key role where you will lead and develop our global demand planning - an area that is central to how we drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction. In this role, you will report to Johan Törnqvist, Manager, Demand Planning, Global Operations.
About the role:
This is a unique opportunity to shape a global demand planning capability in a growing aftermarket business, where your work directly impacts customer experience and commercial performance. You will play an important role in strengthening and aligning demand planning ways of working across our global organization, helping stakeholders navigate change as processes, tools, and forecasting capabilities continue to evolve. You will drive planning across a 24-month rolling horizon, ensuring high forecast accuracy and actively managing bias. A key focus will be to continuously and strategically improve our system-driven forecasting models and strengthen how we work with data, while proactively identifying deviations and driving actions based on trends and insights. You will also play an important role in performance management and continuous improvement by defining and monitoring key KPIs and using insights to support decision-making. You will help translate demand patterns into clear business recommendations and drive initiatives to further enhance our forecasting methods, tools, and processes globally.
In addition, you will lead, coach, and develop a growing team of six demand planners, building strong capabilities within forecasting, analytics, and stakeholder collaboration. You will lead through change, creating engagement, clarity, and alignment as the function and its ways of working continue to evolve.
About you:
To succeed in this role we believe you are a driven and curious leader who enjoys working in complexity and turning insights into action. You don't wait for perfect conditions - you create structure, drive decisions, and move things forward. You are confident leading through change, bringing people with you, and creating alignment across global stakeholders in a complex international environment. You are comfortable challenging stakeholders, while building strong relationships across the organization and knows that data, business understanding and collaboration go hand in hand.
Your skills and background:
Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, supply chain management, logistics, operations management, or equivalent
Experience within demand planning, forecasting and supply chain planning
Experience driving transformation initiatives as well as working in cross-functional and international environments handling different stakeholders
Proven ability to lead people and develop teams
Strong analytical capability and confidence working with data and KPIs
Experience with advanced planning systems and solid Excel skills
Experience from aftermarket, spare parts, or complex product structures is a strong advantage.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written. Knowledge in Swedish is considered an advantage
Location
This position will be based in Huskvarna, Sweden. We believe the best ideas happen when we're connected. We spend most of our time together in the office, at least 4 days a week (80%), creating space for collaboration, creativity, and fast decision-making.
Your application:
Please submit your application in English. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For questions about the role, reach out to hiring manager Johan Törnqvist, at johan.tornqvist@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process, reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Nina Hallin at nina.hallin@husqvarnagroup.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note due to the summer holidays, the recruitment process will resume in August when we are back. We truly appreciate your patience and interest in the role. In the meantime, we wish you a wonderful and relaxing summer!
Processing of personal data
When you send in your application we will process your personal data. In case we choose to proceed with your application, we will ask you to verify your identity before giving you a job offer. When recruiting for this role, we also carry out an additional background check in the form of a credit check (Sw. kreditupplysning).
For more information about how we process your personal data, who we may share it with and what rights you have, please see our privacy notice.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
10005355