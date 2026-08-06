Finance Manager Nordics to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Nordic AB
Mpya Finance AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Malmö
2026-08-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Finance AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Svedala
eller i hela Sverige
A global pharmaceutical leader is looking for its next Finance Manager Nordics. Could it be you?
In this role, you will be responsible for the finance function at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Nordics. Your responsibilities will range from providing key financial support to the Country Manager Nordics, to overseeing outsourced accounting service providers. The position is based at the office in the Western Harbour area of Malmö. You will report to the Head of Finance in Germany.
Your key responsibilities will include
Providing actionable insights to support business decision-making and performance management
Delivering timely management reports and financial analyses
Driving profitability, cost optimization, financial risk management, and business performance analysis
Preparing group reporting packages and supporting the consolidation process
Coordinating budgeting activities and leading forecasting processes
Managing cash flow, working capital, provisions, receivables, invoicing, and inventory control
Being responsible for statutory accounting and compliance with related reporting requirements
Ensuring compliance with tax regulations and supporting transfer pricing, tax risk assessments, tax reporting, and other business-related tax matters
Ensuring effective internal controls and acting as the primary liaison with auditors
Your profile We believe that you hold a university degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field. You have more than five years of experience in finance, covering accounting, reporting, budgeting, and business partnering, preferably within the pharmaceutical industry. You have strong knowledge of financial controls, reporting systems, SAP/SAP BPC, and advanced Excel. You are fluent in both written and spoken Swedish and English.
Your personal qualities are equally important. You possess strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills, combined with a keen eye for detail. You are able to manage multiple priorities and build strong relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organization. Furthermore, you are a flexible team player with experience working in international and matrix organizations.
Does this spark your interest? In this recruitment process, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Nordics AB is partnering with Mpya Finance. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultants, Kristina Bennet at kristina.bennet@mpya.se
or Jannika Skoglund at jannika.skoglund@mpya.se
.
We look forward to hearing from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8178891-2133600". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Finance AB
(org.nr 559069-1555), https://ansokan.mpyafinance.se
Södergatan 3 (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Mpya Finance Jobbnummer
10024303