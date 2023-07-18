Demand Planner
2023-07-18
Company Description
Would you like to be part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? By developing affordable products and solutions for people all around the world? Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden and here the IKEA range is developed based on the Democratic Design process and made available to stores and customers across the world.
Right now, we are looking for a Demand Planner for RA Store & Organize who will join us in IKEA of Sweden!
Job Description
You will act as the link between Sales and Supply, turning in depth analysis of our sales history into an accurate forecast that is used to secure the availability of our products to our customers around the globe. In addition, being the Supply Organization's speaking partner with the Retail organization, you will turn global and national sales plans into product level forecasts by predicting when, where and in what quantities the products will be sold in the Customer Meeting Points.
The assignment includes:
Together with Need planner and Sourcing Specialist, be responsible for deployments from a supply perspective.
Secure the quality of the demand forecasts, both for news and running range.
Be part of collaborating with Retail and HFB's on volumes.
Work with handovers to HFB when the deployments are successful.
Implement and continue to develop the supply strategy for innovation Deployments.
Work close together with Retail, HFB 's and other stakeholders to constantly develop ways of working.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe that you:
Have 1-3 years of relevant experience from supply chain, ideally from retail.
Have a university degree in business/finance/logistics or relevant experience.
Have strong analytical skills with a problem-solving approach.
Can work with an end to end approach (supplier to customer), as well as dive into fine details when needed.
Are a good Excel user and used to build reports.
Can establish long-term relationships and collaborate across the functions in the value chain.
Are motivated by problem solving, have good prioritization skills, a positive attitude, and you always look for ways to improve the business together with others.
Since we are a truly international environment, you need to be fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Additional information
Please send in your application (CV and cover letter) at the latest 10th August, 2023. Please note we will start with the interviews as off week 33.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Aysegul Postoglu Gümüs, Supply Chain Manager at aysegul.postoglu@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, reach out to Zuzana.vackova1@inter.ikea.com
