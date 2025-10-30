Demand Planner
2025-10-30
We are looking for a Demand Planner for a company in Jönköping. Start is in November, 5 months limited contract.
Role Overview: As a Demand Planner, you will play a key role in forecasting demand, analyzing sales trends, and ensuring optimal inventory levels across the product lines. You'll collaborate closely with Sales, Marketing, Production, and Supply Chain teams to support accurate planning and efficient production scheduling.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain accurate short- and long-term demand forecasts based on historical data, market trends, seasonality, and promotional activity.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and validate forecast inputs.
Monitor forecast accuracy and adjust models to improve performance over time.
Translate demand forecasts into actionable production plans to ensure product availability and minimize excess inventory.
Identify potential supply constraints or demand spikes and recommend proactive solutions.
Maintain planning systems and tools; support S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning) processes.
Lead monthly reconciliations cross-functional and provide regular reports and insights to management on demand trends and forecast performance.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business, Economics, or related field.
3+ years of experience in demand planning, forecasting, or supply chain management, ideally within a manufacturing or kitchen production environment.
Strong analytical skills with proficiency in Excel, ERP systems (e.g., SAP, Oracle), and demand planning tools (e.g., NetSuite, Anaplan, Kinaxis).
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced, detail-oriented environment.
Fluent in Swedish and English
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with made-to-order or semi-customized manufacturing models.
Familiarity with the kitchen, furniture, or interior design industry.
Knowledge of Lean or Six Sigma methodologies is a plus.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jönköping through Incluso. Start is in November, 5 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This position is 100% onsite in Jönköping. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-13
Incluso Kontakt
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se
