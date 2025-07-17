Demand planner - LG Electronics
Rekryteringsgruppen i Stockholm AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2025-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rekryteringsgruppen i Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role:
Join LGE Nordic's Home Solutions team in Stockholm as a Demand Planner. This consultant role offers the potential for permanence and provides a dynamic opportunity to manage supply chains, forecast demand, and optimize stock for our home appliances. Be at the forefront of ensuring that our products meet market needs efficiently and effectively.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage supply between factories and LGE Nordic, ensuring smooth operations.
Act as a liaison between HQ and sales teams, addressing supply chain issues collaboratively.
Analyze and maintain the SCM database to keep operations data-driven and accurate.
Forecast demand using comprehensive market data to anticipate consumer needs.
Optimize inventory levels to meet both LGE Nordic's and our customers' requirements efficiently.
Requirements:
Education: Bachelor's degree preferred.
Skills: Strong proficiency in Excel.
Language: Fluent in English; knowledge of Korean is a plus.
Personal Attributes:
Analytical Mindset: You thrive on data and have a keen eye for identifying trends and insights that drive strategic decisions.
Calm Under Pressure: You are calm and objective under difficult situations.
Solution-Oriented: You approach challenges with creative and practical solutions, always aiming for the best outcomes.
Excellent Communicator: Strong verbal and written communication skills are essential for collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams.
Additional Information:
Work Eligibility: A valid work visa and permit for Sweden are required. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rekryteringsgruppen i Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556601-0061), http://www.rekryteringsgruppen.com Arbetsplats
Rekryteringsgruppen Kontakt
Fredrik Birgersson fredrik.birgersson@rekryteringsgruppen.com Jobbnummer
9430565