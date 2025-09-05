Demand & Supply Lead
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Do you combine sharp analytical thinking with a passion for innovation?
At & Other Stories, we're looking for a visionary mind who can turn data into strategy and strategy into action. In this role, you'll lead the way in shaping how we plan, buy, and manage stock across global markets. You'll work closely with cross-functional teams across regions, giving you a unique opportunity to influence decisions at every level. If you're ready to challenge existing methods, explore new solutions, and make a measurable impact, we'd love to hear from you.
What you will do:
Lead global top-down demand and supply planning aligned with strategic goals.
Optimize buying plans in collaboration with the Head of Merchandising and local teams.
Monitor and improve accuracy of selling and stock forecasts across markets.
Develop and execute in-season and post-season stock management strategies.
Set and follow up on global sales strategies and reduction budget. Identify actions based on selling and stock performance
Drive continuous improvements and implement new ways of working across local markets.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll collaborate with a wide network of colleagues - from local market teams and controlling to global functions within inventory operations. You'll be the go-to expert in your area, working closely with cross-functional stakeholders across regions.
Qualifications
We're looking for someone with:
Proven experience in demand and supply planning, merchandising, or controlling within retail or fashion.
Strong analytical skills and proficiency in Excel and Power BI.
Ability to lead strategic projects and communicate with senior stakeholders.
Experience in improving processes and driving profitability.
Confidence in working independently and taking ownership of your area.
And someone who is:
Collaborative, communicative, and inclusive.
Innovative, flexible, and action-oriented.
Self-aware, open-minded, and receptive to new perspectives.
Responsible and results-driven.
Additional Information
This is a full time permanent contract based at our Head Office in Kungsholmstorg Stockholm
If you feel this opportunity is exciting feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 15/9. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
In this role you will have the flexibility to work both remotely and, from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and team work.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
& Other Stories is a modern fashion brand that tells expressive stories. Designed for everyday living - with its excitement, curiosity and imperfections - our clothes empower those who think differently. Learn more about & Other Stories here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, & Other Stories-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
We look forward to hearing from you Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg 5 (visa karta
)
105 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9495710