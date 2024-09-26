Delivery Manager - Automotive
At Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. Our close cooperation with other entities within the Capgemini Group will give you the opportunity to explore endless possibilities. We have offices all over the world, and the Capgemini family consists of more than 340 000 colleagues globally.
In Automotive we are developing a safer, smarter, more sustainable and affordable mobility experience, driven by a deep software transformation. Our experts have deep knowledge in areas such as Driving Assistance where we contribute to safer mobility with efficient ADAS systems and smart UX design and development. We work with Mobility Experience where we are experts in smart user experience design and development. In Sustainable Mobility we develop sustainable powertrain and energy services facing environment constraints. We are also great in Efficient Engineering where we have engineers involved in the complete process and optimization, and product engineering development.
As our new Delivery Manager in Gothenburg, you will be managing our projects and deliveries towards some of our biggest Automotive OEMs customers in Sweden. Join us and get the future you want!
Your role
Lead commercial management and take part in contract negotiation
Accountable and responsible of the contract delivery
SPOCs regarding the different stakeholders in the account e.g subcontractors, partners
Responsible for change management in the contract
Lead a portfolio of projects with a team of engagements managers by aiming for delivery excellence and best practices
Conduct monthly reviews for responsible projects and produce delivery inventory with risk rating and financial status of these projects
Provide delivery support issue resolution plan follow up and execution
Your profile
University degree within engineering or similar
Experience from working within sales with larger complex deliveries and contracts
Strong stakeholder management skills and ability to communicate with C-level
Experience from Automotive industry and R&D/Engineering services are preferred
Program management skills
Fluent in English. Swedish is a plus.
