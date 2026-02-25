Dceo Mechanical Chief Engineer
2026-02-25
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking for a detail-oriented individual to join our Data Centre Engineering Operations Team as a Mechanical Chief Engineer.
Data Centre Mechanical Chief Engineer (CE) primary responsibility is ensuring that all mechanical equipment within the data centre is operating at peak efficiency. This involves planned preventative maintenance of equipment, daily corrective work, and emergency response. The CE serves as an expert technical resource interacting with onsite Engineering Operations Technicians (EOT) and any third party vendors. They are expected to be a singular focal point for all facility operations within a given data centre and to support AWS. The CE will also be involved with fire/life safety equipment and electrical equipment.
AWS Infrastructure Services (AIS)
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion.
Key job responsibilities
Management and leadership of DCEO Engineering Team
Establish performance benchmarks, conduct analyses, and prepare reports on all aspects of the critical facility operations and maintenance
Responsible for the on-site management of shift technicians, senior shift technicians, sub-contractors and vendors
Oversee operation and management of routine and emergency services on a variety of critical systems such as: switchgear, generators, UPS systems, power distribution equipment, chillers, cooling towers, computer room air handlers, building monitoring systems, etc.
Data Centre capacity planning and reporting
May assist in the design and build out of new facilities
Work with IT managers and other business leaders to coordinate projects, manage capacity, and optimize plant safety, performance, reliability and efficiency
Deliver quality service and ensure all customer demands are met
Responsible for asset and inventory management
Respond to out of hour's emergency calls - second level escalation point for Data Centre facilities related issues / failures.
About the team
Diverse Experiences
AWS values diverse experiences. Even if you do not meet all of the preferred qualifications and skills listed in the job description, we encourage candidates to apply. If your career is just starting, hasn't followed a traditional path, or includes alternative experiences, don't let it stop you from applying.
Why AWS?
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. We pioneered cloud computing and never stopped innovating - that's why customers from the most successful startups to Global 500 companies trust our robust suite of products and services to power their businesses.
Inclusive Team Culture
AWS values curiosity and connection. Our employee-led and company-sponsored affinity groups promote inclusion and empower our people to take pride in what makes us unique. Our inclusion events foster stronger, more collaborative teams. Our continual innovation is fueled by the bold ideas, fresh perspectives, and passionate voices our teams bring to everything we do.
Mentorship & Career Growth
We're continuously raising our performance bar as we strive to become Earth's Best Employer. That's why you'll find endless knowledge-sharing, mentorship and other career-advancing resources here to help you develop into a better-rounded professional.
Work/Life Balance
We value work-life harmony. Achieving success at work should never come at the expense of sacrifices at home, which is why we strive for flexibility as part of our working culture. When we feel supported in the workplace and at home, there's nothing we can't achieve in the cloud.
Basic qualifications
Bachelor Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
Extensive industry related experience with In-depth knowledge of UPS, backup generator systems, and generic mechanical-room infrastructure
