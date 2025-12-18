DC Team Leader - Automation
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2025-12-18
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Katrineholm
, Örebro
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Företagsbeskrivning
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a DC Team Leader - Automation you ensure smooth daily MHE operations in the DC and support improvements aligned with global standards.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Lead the Automation Tech team and oversee day-to-day activities, fostering efficiency, innovation, and safety to prevent business disruptions.
Lead, coach, and support team members to develop skillset, improve performance and retain a high-performing workforce.
Manage MHE and system maintenance budgets and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and service providers to ensure cost control and service quality
Contribute with MHE-relevant knowledge into operations training and drive up-skilling of the Automation Tech team.
Support with identifying and troubleshooting automation issues, collaborating with internal stakeholders to open tickets and follow up accordingly.
Execute MHE maintenance, solve operational issues and escalate to other stakeholders as needed.
Establish, monitor and analyse KPIs to evaluate Automation Tech team performance and provide insights, for improvements or upgrades.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You and another DC Team Leader Automation will each lead a team of 6 technicians, ensuring effective collaboration, performance, and development within your respective teams.
The DC in Eskilstuna today consists of approximately 400 colleagues who take responsibility for the logistics operations and distribution of fashion items for our retail customers across Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Deep expertise in MHE engineering and (semi-)automated DC concepts and operations. PLC knowledge is desirable.
Strong technical skills in operations and troubleshooting.
A positive attitude toward change, with the ability to quickly adapt to new system features and drive continuous improvements.
Excellent cross-functional communication and collaboration skills, working effectively with key stakeholders, both internal and external.
Proven ability to deliver effective training and user support.
Clear communication skills, with fluency in written and spoken English and Swedish to ensure understanding and efficiency.
And people who are...
Collaborative and innovative, eager to co-create across diverse teams and contribute to professional growth.
Structured and proactive, with strong skills in task management, problem-solving, and process optimization.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
At H&M, our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products to our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of a demand-driven, efficient, circular supply chain, our dynamic logistics teams are consciously committed to and guided by our values. We work with scalable and innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Simply put, our Logistics function ensures the right product arrives at the right place, at the right time, with the right quality and at the right cost within all channels- with the least possible impact on the environment.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
This is a full-time position, located in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Collective agreement with Unionen. The DC Teamleader - automation is reporting to the DC System and Automation Manager. You will need to work a flexible work schedule that includes evenings and weekends. Start date during this spring or by agreement.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Tom Gyllhamn (DC System and Automation Manager), tom.gyllhamn@hm.com
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
Please send in your CV latest by 11 January 2026.
We also want to inform you about routines in the recruitment process, which means that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to a drug and alcohol test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks in the criminal record.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Svista Industriväg 2 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9653625