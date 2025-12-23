DC Automation Technician
2025-12-23
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a DC Automation Technician you are responsible for maintaining, troubleshooting, and optimising automated warehouse systems in line with global MHE standards.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Perform preventive, reactive, and emergency maintenance on MHE to ensure operational excellence, quality, and efficiency.
Monitor automation and attend to any visible disruption to the Automation in a timely manner
Implement first-level fixes for automation issues, communicating with local MHE team and escalating to relevant stakeholders when necessary.
Execute MHE improvement work, repairs, and modifications to enhance operational performance and efficiency.
Support installation work, planned maintenance, and cost-saving initiatives.
Support daily operations based on business needs.
Support with identifying and troubleshooting automation issues, collaborating with internal stakeholders to open tickets and follow up accordingly.
Collaborate with Production to ensure that the right priorities are secured, to best support operational needs and efficiency.
Align maintenance activities with regional and global MHE operating principles and standards.
Ensure compliance with and follow up on health, environmental, and safety directives.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will join a team of 12 DC Automation Technicians, at H&M Distribution Centre (DC) in Eskilstuna, led by DC Team Leaders - automation.
The DC in Eskilstuna today consists of approximately 400 colleagues who take responsibility for the logistics operations and distribution of fashion items for our retail customers across Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Knowledge in mechanics, electronics and automation.
Ability to plan and prioritise based on workload and operational impact.
Structured approach to task completion, proactive problem-solving, and process optimisation.
Communication skills in both Swedish and English.
And people who are...
Positive towards change and able to rapidly adapt to new system features while driving improvements.
Good communicators and collaborators who can co-create in an inclusive and diverse environment.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
At H&M, our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products to our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of a demand-driven, efficient, circular supply chain, our dynamic logistics teams are consciously committed to and guided by our values. We work with scalable and innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Simply put, our Logistics function ensures the right product arrives at the right place, at the right time, with the right quality and at the right cost within all channels- with the least possible impact on the environment.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
This is a full-time position starting with a probationary period of 6 months. Collective agreement with Unionen. You will need to work a flexible work schedule that includes evenings and weekends. The location is based in Eskilstuna, which is part of Logistic Region Europe. As DC Automation Technician, you report directly to the DC Teamleader - automation. Start date during spring or by agreement.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Kalin Nedev (DC Team Leader - automation), kalin.nedev@hm.com
.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
Please send in your CV latest by 31 January 2026.
We also want to inform you about routines in the recruitment process, which means that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to a drug and alcohol test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks in the criminal record.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Svista Industriväg (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9663481