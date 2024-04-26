Datainsamlare Ystad
Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ystad Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ystad
2024-04-26
, Tomelilla
, Skurup
, Sjöbo
, Simrishamn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Ystad
, Skurup
, Svedala
, Trelleborg
, Hörby
eller i hela Sverige
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city .The job consists of collecting simple data within certain time frame and upload them to our system using mobile application. This is short-term work opportunity for 1 month time starting from mid June with possibility of turning into regular basis part-time job.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday , any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 10-15 minutes of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ystad". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
271 36 YSTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8643149