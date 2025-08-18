Datainsamlare Karlskrona (Lyckeby)
Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Karlskrona
2025-08-18
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city by car, collect some visible data without leaving your car and upload them to our system using very simple mobile application.
For this job one should be available on weekdays somewhere from 12:00 to 16:00 . The job itself would take literally 10-15 minutes , but should be done on regular daily basis from Monday till Friday (except public holidays).
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working and looking for additional source of income.
Please mention if you are self-employed.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17
