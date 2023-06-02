Datainsamlare Jönköping
Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Jönköping
2023-06-02
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Jönköping
, Borås
, Alingsås
, Ale
, Ljungby
eller i hela Sverige
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city for 1 month time (end of June-July)_. The job consists of collecting simple outside data within certain time frame and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (optionally on Saturday) , any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 30-40 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed!Please mention it when applying. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Jönköping". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
553 31 JÖNKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
7850873