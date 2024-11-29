Datainsamlare Falun

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Falun
2024-11-29


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Falun, Borlänge, Säter, Gagnef, Hofors eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Falun, Borlänge, Avesta, Mora, Gävle eller i hela Sverige

International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city by car, collect some outside visible data and upload them to our system using very simple mobile application.
For this job one should be available on weekdays somewhere from 12:00 to 16:00 . The job itself would take you about 30 min of your time.
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-29
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Falun".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
9036242

Prenumerera på jobb från Informed Sources (sverige) AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB: