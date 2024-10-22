Datainsamlare Borås

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Borås
2024-10-22


International data analytics company is looking for a person based in Borås to visit several places in the city, collect simple outside data sitting in your car and upload them to our system using mobile application.
One should be available on weekdays (Mon-Fri) somewhere from 13:00 till 16:00. The job itself would take one literally 40 minutes.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Please mention if you are self-employed.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Borås".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
504 56  BORÅS

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
8970235

