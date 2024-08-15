Datainsamlare Borås
Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Borås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Borås
2024-08-15
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Borås
, Alingsås
, Lerum
, Ale
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
International company is looking for a person based in Borås to visit several places in the city, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.It is a back-up position (on occasional basis).
One should be available on weekdays from around 13:00 till 16:00 and on Saturdays from 11:00 till 14:00. The job itself won't take more than 40-45 minutes of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Please mention if you are self-employed while applying Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-14
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Borås". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
504 56 BORÅS Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8843663