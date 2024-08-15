Datainsamlare Borås

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Borås
2024-08-15


International company is looking for a person based in Borås to visit several places in the city, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.It is a back-up position (on occasional basis).
One should be available on weekdays from around 13:00 till 16:00 and on Saturdays from 11:00 till 14:00. The job itself won't take more than 40-45 minutes of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Please mention if you are self-employed while applying

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-14
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Borås".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
504 56  BORÅS

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
8843663

