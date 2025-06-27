Datacenter Technician
Equinix Sweden Enterprises AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Equinix Sweden Enterprises AB i Stockholm
Datacenter Technician
Who are we?
Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company®, operating over 260 data centers?across the globe. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
Joining our operations team means that you will be at the forefront of all we do, maintaining critical facilities infrastructure as part of a close-knit team delivering best-in-class service to our data center customers. We embrace diversity in thought and contribution and are committed to providing?an equitable work environment that is foundational to our core values as a company and is vital to our success.
Job Summary
Are you keen to develop skills in a data center environment? We are looking for applicants who are keen to learn and develop their career in our market-leading data centers in Stockholm.
Equinix is the world's largest data center and colocation provider. Our three data centers in Stockholm provide more than 13,000 square meters of colocation space to over 175 companies locally and globally. At Equinix we look for dynamic, customer and team focused Data Center Technicians who thrive in a fast-paced environment. A career at Equinix means constant opportunities to learn new skills and grow in new directions. We look for people who are customer service driven and who pride themselves on their technical skills alongside their problem-solving skills and innovative approach.
As a Data Center Technician, you will be part of a team that is fundamental to our Equinix Operations department. The team provides 24 hours, 365 days per year support to our customers and the data center by conducting circuit maintenance, installations and advanced testing. They are also responsible for the daily upkeep and operation readiness of Equinix's data centers.
Responsibilities
Installations
• Installs cages, cabinets, cable containments, cabinets and customer equipment
• Installs & modify Cold Aisle Containments to ensure optimal Airflow
Cross Connects
• Installs/Tests/Modifies cross connects per SOPs and ensures proper cable management of: coax, fiber, twisted pair copper and intra-building cross connects
• Installs and tests advanced cross connects circuits (switched, multiplexed, etc.)
• Installs and test Data Center Link cross connects using Fluke and JDSU testers
Ticket Management
• Determines work priorities from the ticket system queue (eg. Siebel) and ensures adherence to all commitment times
Testing/Troubleshooting
• Conducts carrier circuit testing
Documentation/Reporting
• Maintains detailed written records of all work activity
Facility Upkeep
• Support Facility Engineers by performing visual inspections while reporting and resolving issues
Projects
• Supports senior staff on large scale projects
Training
• Completes all assigned training in a timely manner. Equinix have an in-depth Training and development program designed to help new employees adjust to the workplace successfully, plus on-the-job-training, which helps new starters obtain the knowledge and skills they need to complete their tasks through a systematic training program
Customer Management
• Supports customer satisfaction through timely and precise order execution
Qualifications
Essential
• Well-versed in both written and spoken English language
• Basic Computer skills - MS Office
• Experience in customer service
• Previous experience in a technical role
• Works in a shift rotation that includes day / night shifts / weekends / holidays
Desirable
• Basic understanding of Swedish is a big plus (not a requirement)
This is a great opportunity to join a company that is growing quickly and still manages to keep an authentic and humble environment where the company culture is at the heart of our success.
Please take a look at our 'History, Culture and Future of Equinix' video on YouTube where we interviewed people from around the company and asked them why they like working for Equinix: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTejQmBMA1s&feature=youtu.be
Equinix is committed to ensuring that our employment process is open to all individuals, including those with a disability. If you are a qualified candidate and need assistance or an accommodation, please let us know by completing this form.
Equinix is an Equal Employment Opportunity and, in the U.S., an Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to unlawful consideration of race, color, religion, creed, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, place of birth, citizenship, sex, pregnancy / childbirth or related medical conditions, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital or domestic partnership status, age, veteran or military status, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, political / organizational affiliation, status as a victim or family member of a victim of crime or abuse, or any other status protected by applicable law.
Equal Employment Opportunity:
Equinix is an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to unlawful consideration of race, color, religion, creed, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, place of birth, citizenship, sex, pregnancy / childbirth or related medical conditions, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital or domestic partnership status, age, veteran or military status, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, political / organizational affiliation, status as a victim or family member of a victim of crime or abuse, or any other status protected by applicable law. (Equal Opportunity / AA / Disabled / Veterans Employer)
View additional Equal Employment Opportunity information here. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Tillsvidare Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Equinix Sweden Enterprises AB
(org.nr 559072-1295)
Kvastvägen 25 (visa karta
)
128 62 SKÖNDAL Jobbnummer
9408453