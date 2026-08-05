Database Engineer
I-Ray IT Solutions AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-08-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos I-Ray IT Solutions AB i Solna
Database Engineer – Oracle to PostgreSQL Migration
Location: Stockholm, Sweden (Hybrid – 2 days onsite per week)
Employment Type: Contract (6 months with strong possibility of extension)
Start Date: Mid-September 2026
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced Database Engineer to join a large-scale database modernization project. In this role, you will play a key part in migrating enterprise database services from Oracle to PostgreSQL while ensuring high performance, stability, and reliability throughout the migration process.
This position combines hands-on migration work with database analysis, optimization, and collaboration with development teams to deliver scalable and maintainable database solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Plan and execute Oracle-to-PostgreSQL database migration activities.
Design and implement efficient PostgreSQL database solutions.
Review database schemas, configurations, and application database interactions.
Identify performance improvements and optimization opportunities.
Ensure database integrity, stability, and compatibility during migration.
Collaborate with software engineers and technical teams throughout the project.
Prepare technical documentation, migration guidelines, and best practices.
Required Qualifications
Proven experience as a PostgreSQL Database Administrator or PostgreSQL-focused Database Engineer/Developer.
Strong knowledge of PostgreSQL administration and performance tuning.
Solid understanding of Oracle database concepts and architecture.
Hands-on experience delivering Oracle-to-PostgreSQL migration projects.
Experience with SQL and database design principles.
Familiarity with Liquibase or similar database versioning and change management tools.
Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively within cross-functional teams.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience working with Java applications connected to PostgreSQL.
Knowledge of distributed systems or messaging platforms such as Kafka or Solace.
Familiarity with AI-assisted development tools such as Cursor or Claude.
Experience supporting high-volume production systems and low-downtime database migrations.
Work Arrangement
Hybrid work model with two onsite days per week in Stockholm.
Initial contract of six months with a strong possibility of extension.
Start in mid-September 2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04
E-post: careers@i-raysolutions.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600)
Hagalundsgatan 40 Lgh 1704 (visa karta
)
169 64 SOLNA Jobbnummer
10022790