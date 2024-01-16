Data Warehouse Manager
2024-01-16
Are you ready to take on a new role where you will be responsible for developing a Master Storage Plan? Then you might be the one we're looking for!
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. In 2023, Fluor was ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years.
The construction of the new steel mill in Boden have now started, which is going to produce green steel. Fluor Corporation have been given the honor to lead the construction. This position will be on site in Boden, project H2 Green Steel.
Full time presence at the project site is required through duration of project
Day to Day and Strategic Activities Include:
• Develop a Master Storage Plan ensuring facilities are planned according to material volumes and requirements, take into account the supplier's and manufacturer's recommendations to ensure warranty requirements.
• Develop warehouse and lay down yard construction equipment plan
• Responsible for handling of hazardous and toxic materials, outbound shipments, construction equipment control, tool and supply controls
• Manage the procurement work process and reports the material management status of purchased material and equipment
• Manage the development of all purchasing and Material Management activities
• Perform supervisory responsibilities as appropriate
• Review, analyze, and negotiate Terms and Conditions, based on Prime Contract flow downs
• Maintain the highest ethical standards of Material Management professional responsibility
• Organize and prioritize a variety of complex projects and multiple tasks in an effective and timely manner, set priorities, and meet critical time deadlines
• Maintain compliance with all applicable policies, procedures, and global standards
Adhere to and support Fluor's Health, Safety & Environmental and Sustainability Policies
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
• Accredited three-year degree or global equivalent in applicable field of study and six-years of work-related experience.
• Knowledge of Microsoft Office tools, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.
We are looking for someone who demonstrates the capability to develop a Master Storage Plan and manage the development of all purchasing and Material Management activities. It is a requirement that you can organize and prioritize a variety of complex projects and multiple tasks in an effective and timely manner. It is important that you can communicate effectively in english with management, coworkers, clients etc.
This recruitmentprocess is managed by StudentConsulting, but you're employed directly by Fluor Sweden Filial. Recruitment selection and interviews are on-going and the position can be filled before last date to apply. Thereby apply today!
If you have any further questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Robin Bozan by email: Robin.bozan@studentconsulting.com
This recruitmentprocess is managed by StudentConsulting, but you're employed directly by Fluor Sweden Filial. Recruitment selection and interviews are on-going and the position can be filled before last date to apply. Thereby apply today!
