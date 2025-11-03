Data Transformation Lead
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Are you a data-driven leader with a passion for building strong data management foundations? We are seeking an experienced Data Management Leader to lead implementation of Ericsson's Data Operating Model. This model will be adopted across the organization and will guide Business Areas, Market Areas, and Group Functions in making data ready for value creation - while ensuring it remains secure and compliant with all relevant regulations and standards.
In this role, you will have a unique opportunity to shape Ericsson's data strategy and drive the development of critical data capabilities across the enterprise.
What You Will Do
• Drive the implementation and adoption of Ericsson's Data Operating Model across Business Areas, Market Areas, and Group Functions, ensuring that defined principles, roles, and processes are embedded into day-to-day operations.
• Translate the operating model into action, guiding teams in applying frameworks for data governance, metadata, semantics, data quality, and lifecycle management.
• Collaborate with data owners, stewards, and business leaders to establish clear data accountabilities and ensure consistency in data management practices across domains.
• Operationalize governance processes, such as data issue management, data quality monitoring, and metadata stewardship, ensuring compliance with Ericsson policies and external regulations (e.g., GDPR, ISO27001).
• Lead and coordinate communities of practice for data management, driving knowledge sharing, continuous improvement, and cross-functional collaboration.
• Support capability building by defining processes, tools, and KPIs that measure adoption, maturity, and business impact of the data operating model.
• Partner with the Data Operating Model Architect to refine and evolve frameworks based on feedback, lessons learned, and business needs.
• Identify and close data capability gaps, helping teams mature in areas such as metadata management, data quality, and semantics.
• Monitor and report on progress - tracking adoption levels, governance effectiveness, and improvements in data readiness for AI and analytics use cases.
The Skills You Bring
• Proven experience in data management, ideally in a global or complex organization.
• Hands-on expertise in implementing and operationalizing data governance frameworks and operating models (e.g., DAMA, DCAM, or equivalent).
• Strong understanding of metadata management, data quality management, master and reference data, and lifecycle management principles.
• Ability to translate enterprise data strategy and compliance requirements into actionable processes and measurable outcomes.
• Experience establishing data roles and accountability structures (e.g., data owners, stewards, custodians) across distributed teams.
• Skilled in change management and stakeholder engagement, with the ability to influence across business, IT, and compliance functions.
• Practical experience with data management tools (metadata repositories, data catalogs, quality monitoring platforms) is highly desirable.
• Familiarity with data security, privacy, and ethical use standards, including GDPR and ISO27001.
• Strong program and project management capabilities to drive initiatives from design to adoption.
• Excellent communication and facilitation skills, able to bridge technical and business perspectives and promote data culture at all levels.
• A passion for making data trusted, high-quality, and AI-ready, with a continuous improvement mindset. Ersättning
