Data Strategy and Governance Lead
AstraZeneca AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about the potential of data to transform the future of healthcare? Do you have the drive to pioneer strategic initiatives that ensure the highest standards of data quality and governance?
At AstraZeneca, we believe that data is the lifeblood of innovation. We are on a mission to harness the power of data to drive groundbreaking solutions that improve patients' lives across the globe.
Join us as a Data Strategy and Governance Lead at AstraZeneca 's vibrant site in Gothenburg, Sweden. Here you will play a pivotal role in defining and implementing strategies that enhance the FAIRness, interoperability, and governance of our data products. You will play a pivotal role in shaping our data future by translating policies into actionable strategies, enabling seamless access and utilization of data in R&D.
R&D IT's vision is to deliver the best science IT capabilities in biopharma, which we define as agile, responsive and fit-for-future. Our goal is to engage with our stakeholders as a strategic partner in delivering life-changing medicines to our patients.
Your Impact: In this role, you will foster an environment that empowers scientific and technological breakthroughs. You will collaborate with a diverse team of data engineers, data scientists, and IT specialists to influence policies, drive standard adoption, and advocate for data excellence across R&D. Your leadership will strengthen our data foundations, support GenAI, and ensure data quality, security, and accessibility.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead strategic initiatives to enhance the FAIRness of AstraZeneca's data products.
* Translate and implement policies and standards into practical guidance for R&D IT solutions.
* Drive adoption of best practices across R&D IT engineering teams to enhance data quality.
* Champion data interoperability and advocate for Master Data Management and Controlled Vocabularies.
* Collaborate with the Data Office to refine data processes and reduce time-to-data access.
* Represent R&D IT across various organizations, coordinating Information Architecture and Data Modelling activities.
* Organize events and campaigns to promote data governance initiatives within R&D.
What You Bring:
* Data Expertise: Extensive experience in data-centric roles such as Data Analyst, Data Engineer, or Data Product Owner.
* Technical Skills: Proficiency in SQL, Python, Excel, and visualization tools like Power BI.
* Governance Knowledge: Deep understanding of Data Governance and Compliance Standards.
* Leadership & Communication: Strong communication skills with the ability to build relationships, facilitate workshops, and drive consensus across multiple stakeholders.
So, what's next!
Embark on a journey where your data strategy and governance expertise directly influence innovation and enhance patient outcomes globally. Apply now but no later than April 20th to lead advancements in data strategy at AstraZeneca!
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organisation to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we're opening new ways to work, pioneering cutting edge methods and bringing unexpected teams together. Interested? Come and join our journey.
Where can I find out more?
Our Social Media, Follow AstraZeneca on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/1603/
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.astrazeneca.se/om-oss/verksamheten-i-sverige/goteborg/relocate-to-gothenburg.htm Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-223223". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9253275