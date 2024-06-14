Data Steward to DeLaval
EdZa AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EdZa AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Botkyrka
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to create outstanding customer experiences by ensuring DeLaval continues to develop a leading position in sustainable food production? DeLaval, a world-class company that develops innovative solutions for dairy farmers, is looking for a committed Data Steward to be part of DeLavals energetic Digital Services team.
Location: Tumba, hybrid (2-3 days/week in the office)
Start date: August/ September
About DeLavalDeLaval is currently a world leader in the dairy industry with a clear vision of enabling sustainable food production. A strong focus on customer, product, and employee is essential to realizing the vision of being at the forefront of digitization. DeLavals vision is to make sustainable food production possible. They support their customers in reducing their environmental footprint while improving food production, profitability and the well-being of the people and animals involved.
About the team & roleThe Digital Services unit at DeLaval is at the forefront of the company's digital transformation, enabling empowerment and innovation. Their mission is to empower DeLaval Dealers, DeLaval Employees, and DeLaval Farmers, helping them go faster, get closer, and go further. By providing meaningful innovation and service, they strive to enable our customers to achieve what was once considered impossible in dairy production, ultimately driving sustainable and profitable operations.
Your mission as Data Steward is to enhance the way business and product development teams utilise animal, equipment and business data to drive innovation and develop empowering customer experiences. You'll achieve this as part of DeLavals Business Platform team by championing effective data governance and management within DeLaval Plus data platform and it's associations with master data across DeLaval enterprise systems.
About you
University degree within Data Science/Software or other relevant subject
Experience from working with Big Data management
Experience from Data Governance, preferably as a data steward/ data owner or data analyst
Solid understanding of commercial Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence development. Big bonus if you have work experience within this
Solid financial understanding
Ability to interact in cross functional and cross cultural team, often in a remote environment
Communicates proficiently in English, both in writing and speaking
Experience with DeLaval Systems and Products is an advantage but not essential
We are looking for someone who is a team player with strong people leadership skills, highly organized and structured approach to work, with strong analytical thinking and a solution-oriented mindset. You have the ability to travel, communicate, and present internationally, are passionate about the dairy industry and technology development, and are comfortable with ambiguity, demonstrating learning agility. You are a proven strategic thinker and entrepreneur who quickly absorbs new information and learns from experience, with excellent communication skills and the capability to stand up for your opinions.
Welcome with your applicationDo you think this would suit you, or perhaps someone you know? We have an ongoing selection process and may fill the position before the application deadline, so do not hesitate - submit your application today! If you have any questions or concerns related to the position and the process, you are warmly welcome to contact us at charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EdZa AB
(org.nr 559328-6411), https://edzagroup.se/ Arbetsplats
Ed:Za Kontakt
Charlotte Hoffström charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se +46720830395 Jobbnummer
8748878