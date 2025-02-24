Data Steward (Microsoft Dynamics CRM)
SECURITAS GROUP
Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, we offer a broad portfolio of value-enhancing services and solutions integrated across the security value chain - from on-site services to advanced monitoring, comprehensive risk prediction and advisory services.
We are seeking an experienced Data Steward to manage and enhance the accuracy, integrity, and reliability of CRM data assets across our global Microsoft Dynamics CRM platform and additional integrated systems. This role is essential for supporting data quality standards, implementing strategic data migration practices, and collaborating with regional and local data stewards to ensure data alignment across platforms.
Responsibilities:
• Data Quality Management:
Defining, implementing and maintaining data quality standards to ensure data consistency, accuracy, and completeness across Microsoft Dynamics CRM and direct across other integrated systems.
Conducting regular audits, validations, and quality assessments of data assets, working proactively to identify and correct data issues in the CRM platform, and direct across other integrated systems.
Developing and tracking data quality metrics, KPIs, and reports to monitor improvements and data health in the CEP platform.
• Data Migration Strategy & Execution:
Leading data migration initiatives, including planning, mapping, cleansing, transformation, and validation to ensure seamless data transitions across systems.
Defining and executing migration frameworks for global and globally impacting data initiatives, managing complex data flows and alignment with business requirements.
Collaborating with IT and data stewards to develop effective ETL processes, ensuring data integrity during migrations.
• Data Governance & Alignment:
Working with global, divisional and country data stewards to establish data governance practices (with agreement of the Data CoE), ensuring compliance with global standards and policies.
Leading initiatives to align data definitions, hierarchies, and structures across platforms to support consistent global reporting and analytics.
Promoting data stewardship practices across the organization, educating teams on data quality responsibilities and best practices.
• Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement:
Taking a key role as part of the Data CoE and build trusted relationships with the other members.
Acting as a liaison between business units, global data stewards, and IT teams to ensure data quality and migration requirements align with business needs.
Communicating data initiatives, progress, and outcomes effectively to various stakeholders, including leadership, global/divisional/country leaders, and technical teams.
Engaging with CRM users globally to understand data pain points and improvement opportunities, translating needs into actionable data quality solutions.
• Continuous Improvement & Best Practices:
Identifying opportunities for process automation to enhance data quality management and streamline migration workflows.
Staying up to date on data management best practices.
Fostering a culture of data excellence across the organization.
Requirements:
• Experience:
Minimum 5+ years of experience in data quality, data migration, and data management roles within CRM environments.
Proven experience with Microsoft Dynamics CRM; familiarity with data structures across multiple CRM and ERP platforms is a plus.
Track record of success in managing data migration projects, data quality initiatives, and global data governance programs.
• Technical Skills:
Strong hands-on experience in SQL for data extraction, transformation, and analysis.
Proficiency with data migration tools, ETL processes, and data quality management software.
Knowledge of data governance principles, data stewardship practices, and master data management (MDM) frameworks.
Experience in Azure data factory and with tools such as KingswaySoft would be preferential.
Experience in visualization tools, such as Power BI would be advantageous.
• AI Experience (advantageous, not essential)
Using AI/ML to detect patterns, anomalies, and inconsistencies in data.
Automating data migration with AI-driven mapping, validation, and transformation.
Developing AI models for predictive analytics on data integrity.
Applying AI for data cleansing, deduplication, and enrichment.
Leveraging AI platforms (e.g., Azure AI) for data quality and migration solutions.
• Communication & Collaboration:
Excellent communication skills in English are essential.
Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build effective relationships.
Essential Qualifications/Skills:
Expertise in SQL and ETL processes and tooling, with proven skills in data migration and transformation.
In-depth knowledge of data quality management and metrics within Microsoft Dynamics CRM environments.
Experience working with data governance, data stewardship, and best practices in a global context.
Relevant certifications (nice to have).
Working conditions
This role involves regular international travel.
If it all sounds good to you, don't hesitate to apply!
