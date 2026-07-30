Data Signing Service DevOps Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Company description:
Ericsson AB
Job description: Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson Product Public Key Infrastructure (EPPKI) is an in-house organization within BA Networks (BNEW), providing certificate authority (CA) management, hardware credential enrollment, SBOM report generation, malware scanning and signing services for Ericsson products and services.
We are now looking for a Data Signing Service DevOps Engineer to join the EPPKI organization.
In this role, you will work close to our products and development units, ensuring that our data signing services are secure, reliable and scalable. You will be involved across the whole stack – from infrastructure and tooling to automation and testing – while having the freedom to deepen your expertise in the areas you are most passionate about.
If you are motivated by using modern technologies to improve productivity and efficiency, and enjoy working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment with a lot of multitasking, this opportunity will suit you well.
What you will do:
- Provide operational support, including system configuration for provisioning signing flows- Act as a technical point of contact for users of the signing service- Monitor, troubleshoot and improve our Continuous Integration (CI) flows- Perform maintenance and lifecycle management of the service- Drive continuous improvements of products, tools and processes- Ensure user and system documentation is accurate, up-to-date and informative- Contribute to feature development and quality assurance activities- Design test strategies and write clear, maintainable test cases
The skills you bring:
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant technical field (e.g. Computer Science, IT, Engineering)- Experience with Linux (preferably Red Hat) and scripting (Python and/or Bash)- Strong security competence with a keen interest in DevSecOps and secure data signing services- Knowledge of version-control tools (Git)- Good programming skills, preferably in Java- Experience with CI/CD platforms and deployment automation (e.g. Ansible)- Knowledge of software-testing principles- Familiarity with test automation frameworks (such as TestNG, JUnit, JCAT or similar)- Strong team-collaboration skills and an interest in sharing knowledge- Curious mindset and clear, professional communication skills
At the conclusion of the recruitment process, the selected candidate will be subject to and must successfully complete a security clearance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "788002-44347744". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
164 80 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ericsson AB Jobbnummer
10016128