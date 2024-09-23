Data scientist to Comprend
AuraGroup AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AuraGroup AB i Stockholm
Comprendis a partner for tech-enabled marketing and communication driving transformative impact. We are 300+ specialists collaborating across Sweden, Finland, Poland and the UK. Comprend boasts extensive expertise and a strong track record in B2B, B2C and corporate communication. Bridging the gap between marketing and communication, we accelerate return on investments and create immediate and extraordinary change for our customers' businesses. With us, your voice will be one of many diverse, highly valued perspectives that shape our ways of working and partnering with our clients. Comprend is part of a leading consultancy group Aura with over 600 specialists.
The role:
As an experienced Data Scientist, you will play a crucial role in our dynamic and diverse team of super consultants, working with a variety of leading clients across industries. You'll manage their needs while collaborating with multiple clients and team members simultaneously, both internally and externally.
Your primary focus will be working with Google Big Query, but it's also beneficial to know your way around other data warehousing environments as well. Also a solid understanding of Google Tag Manager and the foundations of web analytics is important, as it aligns with the skills across our entire team.
You'll be expected to manage data pipelines, analyze data, and implement solutions that drive actionable insights for our clients. In addition to the technical aspects, you'll also need to create and deliver presentations, have direct customer contact, and produce progress reports for clients. Organizational skills are essential to help you prioritize and manage tasks across multiple projects.
You'll be part of a larger consultancy group, and collaboration is key. We work closely with one another to support our clients and each other, so you'll need to thrive in an environment where you may juggle responsibilities for two main clients simultaneously, while also being a resource for your colleagues.
Who are you?
You are yourself in all dimensions, and that is your greatest strength. We will not ask you to fit in, but you will always belong - we are a place for curiosity, collaboration and growth mindset but some of these experiences we value for the role:
Proficiency in SQL.
Expertise in Google Big Query and/or other data warehousing platforms/environments.
Strong experience with Power BI, Looker, or similar business intelligence and data visualization tools.
Thorough understanding of Google Tag Manager with a solid foundation in web analytics concepts.
Hands-on experience with APIs.
Educational background or practical experience in statistics.
Exceptional presentation skills with the ability to effectively communicate insights to clients.
Excellent organizational abilities to prioritize and manage tasks efficiently.
Great to have:
Experience with programming languages like Python and JavaScript.
Familiarity with R scripting.
Working at Comprend Comprend is a place of belonging, where people are valued and empowered to create value. Comprend embraces diverse perspectives, bridges gaps, dares to challenge, and wins as a team. This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Application Please apply with your resume. We will review ongoing, therefore, apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please reach out to camilla.warholm@comprend.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AuraGroup AB
(org.nr 556505-0837), https://www.aura.group/ Arbetsplats
Aura Group Jobbnummer
8915246