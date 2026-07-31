Data Scientist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a data-driven environment where optimization and analytics play a central role in improving decision-making. In this role, you will work hands-on with production-grade optimization models and help evolve them from robust analytical tools into scalable, reliable solutions used in practice.
The work spans the full flow from data wrangling and model development to deployment, monitoring, and stakeholder dialogue. You will operate in a cross-functional setting and help connect business needs with technical solutions in a domain where complex data, cloud platforms, and advanced modeling come together. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining discrete optimization, machine learning, and production-ready engineering in one role.
Job DescriptionYou will maintain and improve existing optimization models by identifying weaknesses, refining logic, and scaling performance.
You will develop and support production-grade solutions for optimization and analytics, with a focus on robustness, maintainability, and efficiency.
You will prepare, transform, and enrich data by improving data wrangling pipelines and integrating additional data sources.
You will present model outputs and analytical insights to stakeholders and translate business needs into technical approaches.
You will monitor and maintain deployed solutions on GCP to ensure stable and efficient performance over time.
You will collaborate closely with Data Scientists, ML Engineers, and Product Managers to improve model reliability, scalability, and impact.
You will contribute to deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management practices for machine learning models.
You will perform ad hoc analyses and build visualizations that support data-driven decisions across teams.
RequirementsStrong experience with discrete optimization models, including Linear Programming, Integer Programming, or Mixed Integer Programming.
Proven experience developing and deploying machine learning models in the cloud, preferably on GCP.
Solid Python skills and the ability to write clean, efficient, modular, production-ready code that is easy to maintain and test.
Strong SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis.
Experience building robust data wrangling, aggregation, and preparation pipelines across diverse data sources.
Familiarity with DBT for data transformation.
Ability to work effectively in Agile, cross-functional teams.
You communicate clearly with both technical and non-technical stakeholders and are comfortable working in complex problem domains.
Nice to haveHands-on experience with MLOps and CI/CD pipelines.
Experience working with Google Cloud Platform in production environments.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8156689-2126066". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10017496