Data Scientist
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are now looking for the next generation of engineers that has the ability to work as Data Scientist with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. We want to Automate the automation and let the machine take intelligent decisions based on collected data. Your role will include working with Generative AI, training models, Fine Tuning and creation of algorithms to cater for various applications and use cases. We focus on continuous improvements, innovation and knowledge sharing which is part of the daily work.
A Data Scientist with Generative AI Engineering skills is crucial for advancing the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. They specialize in creating and developing generative models that have the ability to generate new content, such as code, test cases and text based on patterns and data.
You will:
Perform continuous analysis and requirement handling
Run initial analysis with users to come up with implementation solutions
Develop and test algorithms used for Machine Learning, AI and Generative AI/LLMs
Create intelligent machine learning solutions (to automate)
Drive continuous improvements of products and processes
Develop competence in technical domain
You will bring:
• Ability to work with people and networking
• Innovating mind, adapting and responding to change
• Ability to deliver results and meeting customer expectations
• Planning and Organizing ability
We believe you have knowledge in some areas like those below:
* Programming skills (C, C++, Python, Matlab, Java)
* Real-time embedded systems knowledge
* Communications theory and signal processing
* Software test automation and integration
* AI and Machine Learning expertise
* Familiarity with mobile communication standards (e.g., 3GPP)
* Cloud-native development experience Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "759151-43094816". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Monika Nowicka +480000 Jobbnummer
9097293