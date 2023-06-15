Data Scientist
JobBusters AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-06-15Kvalifikationer
• You have proficiency in Python programming language.
• You have proficiency working with GCP tools & environment.
• You have proven experience in optimization algorithms.
• You have solid understanding of supply-chain and allocation problems.
• You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for a Data Scientist that will specialize in Supply Chain Optimization! Our client is looking for a dedicated professional with robust technical skills and a keen understanding of supply chain processes. Your responsibilities in this role will be:
• Develop and maintain predictive models to analyze supply chain data.
• Apply optimization techniques to resolve complex allocation problems.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business needs and develop solutions.
• Present insights and recommendations to key stakeholders.
• Stay current with emerging trends and techniques in data science.
Company Description
Our customer who operates in retail is a Swedish listed company. They have clear values regarding respect for the individual, strong faith in employees and teamwork. They have stores all over the world and a number of offices in Stockholm where you will be located.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Data Scientist you have the ability to communicate complex data in a clear and actionable way. You have strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start around 2023-08-15 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-02-15 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
Keywords: data, "data scientist", python Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5167". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Mikaela Carlsson mikaela.carlsson@jobbusters.se +46 76 511 56 11 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7886603