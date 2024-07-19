Data Scientist - Retail Analytics
2024-07-19
Do you want to be a part of transforming Scania's future in the retail/service domain and drive Analytics and AI into our daily operations and in our service offerings? Data, analytics and AI will be fundamental in our future service offerings, enabling service growth, increased efficiency and automated decision making.
We are Retail Analytics, a BI and analytics team working with digitalization of the global retail network (dealers/workshops/connected fleet) in Scania and we are now looking for a skilled and eager data scientist to join us! The team consists of about 15 people spanning data engineers, BI developers, product owners, and data scientists.
We work with data from our workshops, the connected vehicles, geodata as well as with central data sources in Scania in order to find new insights and automate processes. Our goal is to help Scania make better decisions faster.
About the job
What you will be doing / responsibilities:
• Analyzing large datasets to identify patterns and insights
• Develop and implement predictive models and ML algorithms into our offerings
• Drive AI/ML projects towards stakeholders in the retail business
• Work closely with cross-functional teams, i.e. units centrally in Södertälje as well as with our global markets to identify data-driven opportunities
• Work strategically and sometimes operationally with support for short-term tasks where the organization requests specific insights from data.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in data science, machine learning, and cloud technologies
Our technical platform is based on AWS/Snowflake and you are assisted by your data scientist colleagues as well as data engineers (cloud and Snowflake centric) and we work in teams/pairs to support each other and share competence.
Your profile
You have a very strong technical background with genuine interest in AI/ML in general, having deployed analytics solutions in existing business processes at scale; we see this as more important than experience from the automotive / retail network operations, you will learn
Further good things to have in this role:
• MSc or PhD in Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related field or equivalent experience
• Strong mathematical background (e.g., linear algebra, calculus, statistics, optimization)
• Strong knowledge of machine learning techniques and statistical methods.
• Strong coding skills in SQL as well as in Python, R or similar programming language
• Good knowledge in cloud computing and the AWS ecosystem
• Data warehousing / transformation skills, data pipelines
• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and collaboratively.
• Strong communication skills, with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner.
• Teamplayer attitude
• Willingness to learn and share findings/present to stakeholders
What we offer
You will join an area where we have just started to shape the future; and with huge drivers as electrification, analytics and AI combined there will be huge opportunities for you as a data scientist with new challenges constantly coming up, you can really make impact.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours which support work-life-balance.
For further information
Please contact Rickard Anderberg, Head of Retail Analytics (KYDA) at rickard.anderberg@scania.com
We are looking forward to receiving your application and last day to apply is August 11, 2024.
