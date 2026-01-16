Data Scientist - Iot & Connectivity To Traton Group R&d
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-01-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
As a Data Scientist in the Edge Analytics team, you will play a key role in advancing TRATON's connected vehicle capabilities. You will focus on enabling data-driven intelligence in our vehicles by developing methods and models that support future transport solutions across the TRATON brands. Your work will contribute to both innovative projects and long-term strategic development within the Cloud & Embedded Platform Domain, shaping how data is used across our global ecosystem.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will contribute to the development of advanced analytics and embedded intelligence for TRATON's connected vehicle ecosystem. You will work closely with cross-functional teams and collaborate across the TRATON brands to create data-driven solutions that enable future transport systems.
You will:
• Develop E2E embedded and cloud-based learning systems, algorithms, and data-driven models using vehicle data.
• Collaborate with product teams to design and implement new services and features for connected vehicles.
• Support the organization with advanced analytics by providing insights, decision making material, and technical recommendations.
• Participate in research collaborations with external partners to explore and implement emerging technologies.
• Contribute to cross-functional initiatives related to data quality, data sharing, and competence development within TRATON.
Who You Are
You have an academic background in data science or a related field and a solid understanding of algorithms and system architectures for edge computing, distributed systems, and streaming data. You bring experience or a strong interest in embedded machine learning and are comfortable working with programming, statistics, and system development. You enjoy solving diverse analytical challenges, learning continuously, and collaborating across disciplines.
You likely recognize yourself in the following:
Skills & Experience
• Relevant academic background in data science or similar
• Understanding of algorithms and architectures for edge computing and streaming data
• Experience or strong interest in embedded machine learning
• Skills in Python, C++, R, SQL, AWS, and/or POSIX based embedded systems
• Background in programming, statistics, mathematics, or system development
Beneficial Experience
• Deep learning, continual learning, computer vision, or signal processing
• Geospatial analysis, data visualization, or autonomous systems
• Embedded/automotive development or product/service development
• Web development, organizational analysis, or project management
Personal Qualities
• Analytical, detail oriented, and proactive in learning
• Open to feedback and committed to continuous development
• Collaborative and effective in cross-functional environments
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
You will join a dedicated Edge Analytics team within the Cloud & Embedded Platform Domain, working with advanced data analytics, embedded intelligence, and vehicle-based insights. The team collaborates broadly across TRATON to enable data-driven solutions and contributes to future connected transport systems.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job Express buses for an easy commute.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV only, and kindly ask you not to include a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-01-28. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Juan Carlos Andresen, Head of Automatic Testing and Special Projects at Juan-carlos.andresen@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9687457