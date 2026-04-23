Data Scientist - Automotive
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
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We are looking for a Data Scientist for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in May 2026, 24-month limited contract to begin with., possibility of extension after that.
The Vehicle Propulsion and Energy Data Analytics team analyzes data related to high voltage batteries, vehicle charging, and electric drive to gain insight into how our products work and ensure the customer experience gets better every day. Your contribution will focus specifically on high voltage batteries, improving the quality of our cars by bringing better and faster feedback to our developers and product designers.
We are a tight-knit group with a friendly and enthusiastic team spirit . We have many clear, concrete, and inspiring opportunities within our team and organization to apply your data science skills.
What You'll Do
You will perform statistical analyses of fleet data to help stakeholders gain better insight into vehicle behavior. You will use machine learning and statistics to make predictive models for vehicle systems, and visualization techniques to present complex results to stakeholders in a clear and understandable way.
You will also write code in Python, review and give feedback on your colleagues' code, construct dashboards, and enable automated, continuous feedback on software and hardware quality.
Who are You?
We love what we do, and we think it's important that you do too. You should be eager to learn and develop your knowledge and skillset, and support others with their personal and professional growth as well. You must be open to ideas from others, even when they may be less experienced than you - we value both ambition and humility!
Key Competencies
• Exploratory and confirmatory data analysis
• Pyspark, SQL, and ETL pipelines
• Visualization tools (specifically matplotlib and seaborn)
• Ability to write clean, readable code in Python that follows best practices
• Scientific computing libraries (e.g. numpy, scipy, pandas, polars)
• Basic proficiency with git
• Computing platforms such as Databricks and Jupyter
Meritorious
• Experience within the automotive and diagnostics domain
• Experience in high voltage battery design, analytics, assembly, or repair
• Machine learning and statistical modeling
• Developing software with Linux systems
• Cloud technologies such as Azure and AWS
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in May 2026, 24 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7622111-1962958". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9871783