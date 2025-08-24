Data Science Consultant
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of professional experience in data science and advanced analytics.
Proven expertise in machine learning and generative AI techniques.
Minimum 2 years of domain experience working in the banking or telecommunications industry.
Strong programming skills in Python and experience with ML frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, Scikit-learn, etc.).
Good understanding of cloud environments (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) for AI/ML deployment.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to work independently as well as part of a consulting team.
