Data Quality & Stewardship Lead
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Göteborg Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Göteborg
2022-12-16
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you:
Do you also believe that trusted data is the key to unlocking the full potential of a data-driven business, then read on and apply!
Volvo Cars is on track to becoming the fastest online transformer in the automotive industry. To accelerate our adoption of data-driven decision making we are now taking the next steps toward a global and modern approach to data governance. A newly formed team will spearhead this change journey and support our partners in their transformation toward trusted data.
What you will do
You will take lead in driving data quality improvement initiatives across the company, acting as a change agent, guiding the organization hands-on in best practices, and facilitating the stand-up of data stewardship networks.
You will also:
• Act as the liaison between data & analytics organizations and business areas, capturing and channeling new demands and requirements
• Facilitate and lead community of practices (CoP) and governance forums across different business areas
• Create communication material to build awareness as part of our change journey
• Train and educate stakeholders on how to effectively manage data for trust in an agile way
• Actively contribute to our technology roadmap including data quality tools, data catalogue, and automated stewardship solutions
• Establish principles, guidelines, and standards around data quality and stewardship
You and your skills
You are a person that loves to drive transformation and understands the dynamics of a large and diverse organization. Your leadership and communication skills make networking effortless across the organization, building close relationships with stakeholders, and being comfortable with promoting change across all levels of the company. As we believe a team effort is the only way to be successful in reaching our ambitious targets, we are looking for a person that values collaboration and actively contributes to our collective development.
Additional skills and experience:
• Experience in a role working with topics related to data management, data governance, data quality, analytics, or similar
• Good understanding of business processes and challenges related to data
• Experience in project management, product ownership, business analysis etc.
• Great workshop facilitation and presentations skills
• Great problem-solving skills and a 'can-do' attitude to cope with ambiguity in a high-paced global environment
• Experience with agile methodologies such SAFe, Scrum or Kanban
• BSc degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field (Business/IT preferred)
• You are fluent in English, oral and written
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact the recruiter Andreas Antefelt at andreas.antefelt@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Robin Lemonte at robin.lemonte@volvocars.com
. We want your application at the latest 15th of January 2023. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted.
