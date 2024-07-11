Data Privacy Counsel
We are Zeekr Technology Europe. Powered by engineers and creative minds from all over the world. Located in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the leading mobility innovation grounds worldwide. Established in 2013 as CEVT and began with the mission to create a revolutionary modular vehicle architecture, CMA. As of 2024, CEVT is now Zeekr Technology Europe, signaling our belonging within Zeekr. Delivering intelligent, sustainable, and user centric technology and software for tomorrow's electric mobility today.
Are you an experienced and driven Data Privacy Counsel ready to take your career to the next level? At Zeekr Tech EU, we are looking for someone just like you to join our dynamic and diverse Legal & IP team.
As Data Privacy Counsel, you will be a crucial part of Zeekr Tech EU, serving as the local expert on all privacy matters. You will also collaborate with the cross-functional Zeekr EU Data Privacy team, ensuring that data privacy is seamlessly integrated into our products and services. Reporting to the General Counsel of Zeekr Tech EU and cross-functionally to the Zeekr EU Head of Data Privacy.Work tasks include assisting in ensuring that data privacy is an integral part of the products and services of Zeekr Tech EU, spreading awareness and knowledge on privacy to increase privacy competence throughout the organization, inspiring the business to incorporate privacy into the daily operations and establishing the frameworks, regulations, and guidelines necessary to ensure privacy compliance.
What You'll Do:
Be the go-to-person for matters related to privacy.
Support the implementation of the ZEEKR Group Data Privacy Strategy providing support to specific teams and help develop a privacy by design mind-set.
Conduct data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) for new projects or initiatives involving the processing of personal data, and records of processing activities (RoPA).
Provide guidance to internal teams on data privacy best practices and ensure compliance with privacy requirements, measure process effectiveness, and develop action items to remediate identified risks.
Develop and implement data privacy policies and procedures in accordance with applicable data protection laws and regulations.
Oversee the development and delivery of data privacy training and awareness programs for employees.
Draft, review and negotiate Data Processing Agreements.
Assist in the monitoring of and reporting on compliance with privacy legislations, e.g. the GDPR.
Monitoring privacy enforcement actions and guidance.
Analyzing and assessing risks related to personal information processing.
Who You Are:
We believe you are a dedicated and reliable professional with excellent communication and presentation skills. You enjoy cross-organizational collaboration and have a passion for solving data privacy issues. To succeed in this role, you should have:
A relevant European legal education or equivalent experience.
A minimum of four years' experience in the privacy field.
Familiarity with EU privacy legislation and requirements.
Experience with OneTrust suite of privacy products is a plus.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to prioritize under tight deadlines.
Proficiency in English, both written and verbal. Proficiency in another EU language is a bonus.
Why should you join us?
Let's face it, there are plenty of opportunities out there. But here's why joining us is a game-changer:
Culture & Community: We're more than just colleagues-we're a tight-knit community that supports and celebrates each other's successes.
Opportunity for Growth: At Zeekr Tech Eu, your growth is our priority. We provide ample opportunities for learning, development, and advancement.
Impactful Work: Make a real difference! Join us in tackling exciting challenges and contributing to projects that have a positive impact on our customers and society.
Flexibility & Balance: We understand that life happens, which is why we offer flexibility and work-life balance to ensure you can thrive both personally and professionally.
Perks & Benefits: From competitive salaries to awesome perks like 30 vacation days, 8 additional ATK days and an annual STI program to reward your performance, we've got you covered.
Do you want to join us on our journey? Welcome, to contact us for more information:
Thomas Avasalu, Acting General Counsel, 0721-843876, thomas.avasalu@zeekrtech.eu
for questions regarding the position.
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter, kristina.larsson@zeekrtech.eu
, for questions regarding the recruitment process.
Last Application date: 2024-08-19
Please note that it is the Swedish holiday period, and we will not be able to respond to inquiries until mid-August. We appreciate your patience and look forward to reviewing your application and answering any questions when we return.
To find out more about Zeekr Tech EU, visit our website. Read more about our recruitment process here.
Please note that due to GDPR, we can only accept applications sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
