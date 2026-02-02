Data Platform Scientist
2026-02-02
As a growing deep-tech startup in the semiconductor industry we are seeking a Data Platform Engineer to develop and maintain an inhouse data ingestion and analytics platform.
Key Responsibilities
Custom SOP-driven Data Ingestion (Upstream):
Support internal and external data producers with UI-tools and co-development of purposeful data contracts, which enables ingestion of unstructured data sources such as scientific instrument data, physical measurements, manual logistics, and canonical storage thereof.
Develop and maintain data validation procedures, to secure robustness and quality for downstream data pipelines.
Custom S3 Data Lake Management (Infra/Platform):
Own the architecture, IAM management, ETL design, and development of this (relatively small scale) data lake infrastructure to ensure availability, integrity and security. Manage serving of curated datasets to data consumers and insight subscribers.
Analytics / ML (Downstream):
Support the organization with traceability and performance tracking of our core-business semi-conductor process flow in both R&D and production phases. Help the company answer scientific and product-oriented questions with data. Develop own models and derive actionable insights, via automated reports, dashboards and statistics.
Some expected tasks:
• Organization-wide support with onboarding of new SOPs which require data contracts.
• Develop workflows and test strategies to ensure end-to-end data quality
• Support data producers with troubleshooting, and upload guidance.
• Develop custom UI- and data tools
• Monitor and debug ingestion failures, ensuring high data quality and consistency.
• Perform exploratory data analysis, statistical reporting, and machine learning modeling on curated datasets.
• Document SOP onboarding processes, data validation rules, and platform workflows.
• Collaborate with scientific and engineering teams to plan future platform improvements.
Desired Skills & Qualifications
• Strong proficiency in Python, and data validation workflows.
• Proficient in S3-like object storage: Experience managing and utilizing object storage solutions for data management.
• Cloud Computing: Knowledge of setting up and configuring cloud compute instances, ensuring efficient resource allocation and deployment.
• Knowledge of schema validation (e.g., JSON Schema) and ETL/data ingestion patterns.
• Ability to design, validate, and evolve ETL and data pipelines.
• Experience with data cleaning, wrangling, and quality control processes.
• Comfortable communicating and presenting in English.
Preferred Qualifications
• Background in engineering, physics, or similar technical domain.
• Experience with machine learning tools (scikit-learn).
• Familiarity with laboratory workflows, or process data environments.
• Experience with visualization libraries (e.g. Matplotlib, Seaborn, Plotly).
• Understanding of modern tooling (CI/CD, version control, testing frameworks).
Personal Attributes
• Structured and detail-oriented.
• Strong communicator who enjoys supporting colleagues.
• Thrives in a cross-functional highly dynamic environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04
E-post: oskar.fajerson@polar-light-technologies.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polar Light Technologies AB
(org.nr 556992-9507)
Teknikringen 7 (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Kontakt
CEO
Oskar Fajerson oskar.fajerson@polar-light-technologies.com 0736193800 Jobbnummer
9716695